Former Potsdam resident to bring one-man show to town

Actor Andrew J. Thacher is bringing his original one-man show ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight’ to Potsdam on Aug. 12 and 13. He is pictured during the play’s March premiere at Atwater Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Eric Keitel

POTSDAM — A former Potsdam resident who left town to get into show business is bringing a one-man adaptation of a popular novel to the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.

Andrew J. Thacher will perform “Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight,” his theatrical rendition of the 1970 novella “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” by Richard Bach. Showtimes are 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, 6 Raymond St., Potsdam. Advance tickets are $15 from slcartscouncil.org through Aug. 12, and $18 at the door.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.