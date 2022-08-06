POTSDAM — A former Potsdam resident who left town to get into show business is bringing a one-man adaptation of a popular novel to the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
Andrew J. Thacher will perform “Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight,” his theatrical rendition of the 1970 novella “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” by Richard Bach. Showtimes are 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, 6 Raymond St., Potsdam. Advance tickets are $15 from slcartscouncil.org through Aug. 12, and $18 at the door.
Mr. Thacher said the book is one of his favorites, and he got the idea for putting it on stage after having read it aloud to any friend who would listen. He grew up with his father often reading aloud to him and his brother.
“For me, reading out loud is something I like to do. I’d do it to anybody who’d sit and listen,” Mr. Thacher said.
He said he was drawn to “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” because it’s written in such a way that a wide range of personalities could identify with it.
“It’s such a compelling story, such an allegory for humanity and our struggle to be ourselves, find out who we are and what our place is. Do we go with the flow or follow what’s in our hearts, and spirit?” he said. “There’s a strong metaphysical element to the book. The author Bach drew from many religions.”
His performance is close to the original 1970 version of the book. It’s been recently re-released with an added fourth part, but he thinks the original three-part novella is easier to relate to an audience with a clear beginning, middle and end.
“It’s quite a close adaptation. You could almost call it a dramatic reading, but it’s also a piece of theater,” Mr. Thacher said. “I thought the narrative structure and the story didn’t need any embellishment, didn’t need any rewrite, at least for the stage.”
He wants the one-man play to not feel like traditional theater. He tries to eliminate the so-called “fourth wall” between performer-audience interaction.
“I just think the show … for me, it’s about connecting with the audience. It’s telling a story. I’ve said this many times when I developed the show — I want it to feel like it’s sitting around a campfire telling the story. The audience is … part of the story,” he said. “As the narrator, it’s our story, together. It’s the real deal. … It can transport you to a very happy and profound place, a place of real joy, not fleeting happiness.”
Mr. Thacher said he’s been developing the play for more than 10 years. He said he originally wanted to have the show professionally filmed and put on YouTube, “but then we had some serious questions about the rights and want to make sure we didn’t get a cease and desist letter.”
“I managed through some sleuthing to get a hold of the author. That was a long time coming. I’d tried before, but wasn’t able to,” Mr. Thacher said.
The current version of his show has the original author’s blessing, but with conditions. Mr. Thacher has permission to perform the show, but not film and replay it.
His play debuted at the Atwater Village Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this year. It got a positive review there from a critic who knows the original author.
“What Thacher has done in his 14-year love affair with this story is to internalize the message and on a flyer, so to speak, has mounted the show on a shoestring, though the tech credits and especially the video projections (and one really cool special effect) bring the audience into the heart of the message: Go beyond your limits. Find love. Respect those who condemn you and find a way to freedom,” reads a review from On State Los Angeles.
A second Los Angeles theater critic who disliked Mr. Bach’s book but liked Mr. Thacher’s stage version of it, wrote for Stage Raw that “Thacher commands respect by the power of his craft and his commitment to the story’s many moments of beauty.”
The show is directed by Paul Millet and produced by Kelly Anne Eston-Thacher, with costumes designed by Christine Cover Ferraro. The key art creator is Shelby Tweton and the marketing graphic designer is James Castle Stevens.
Mr. Thacher graduated from Potsdam High School in 1987. He moved to town around age 10 or 11 and says, “I definitely consider Potsdam my hometown.”
He got his start in Tokyo working in English-teaching television, radio and voiceovers for NHK Educational Corp. He returned to the United States several years later. He worked on stage and on camera in Seattle and Portland before accepting a performer contract at Walt Disney World in 1997. Two years later, he and his wife, Kelly, relocated to New York so Mr. Thacher could pursue theater. It was opportunities in television that eventually blossomed. He had a recurring role on “As the World Turns,” and what he described as “some primetime TV bits.”
“That was a good start. It was enough to create a resume and get enough traction,” Mr. Thacher said.
From there, he relocated to Los Angeles in 2005. Around 2009, he started developing “Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight.”
He’s bringing it back to Potsdam after old friends and teachers suggested he time it with Potsdam Central’s “megareunion.” They put him in touch with SLC Arts Executive Director Maggie M. McKenna, who planned the dates and got Mr. Thacher a performance space. The rest will take place on stage Aug. 12 and 13.
