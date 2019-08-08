SARANAC LAKE — Richard Mangone, who was once on America’s 10 most-wanted list and received one of the heaviest sentences for a white-collar criminal in Massachusetts, has written a book about his life in crime, on the run and in federal prison in Ray Brook.
He said the theme of the book — titled “Busted: A Banker’s Run to Prison” — is that we are all sinners and that much of what we enjoy best is against God’s laws. In his book he describes people he met while in prison, some of whom he will visit in September when he journeys to Saranac Lake and Malone.
Mangone, 74, had been a banker accused of stealing millions of dollars from the credit union he managed. When he was caught, he ran.
In 1994, he traveled around the United States, staying in hotels, strip clubs and a trailer.
“I was still living life in the fast lane and not recognizing my responsibilities,” Mangone said.
For 18 months he had been under house arrest. Then he was on the run. But without income and losing in casinos and the stock market, he faced the abyss and almost plunged. He was ready to commit suicide.
“A cold bottle of white wine was chilled in the refrigerator, my Massachusetts driver’s license was taped to the driver’s side window, the black plastic tubing was affixed by duct tape to the rear tail pipe and the pipe inserted into the rear of the Ford Explorer, sealed and ready to go,” Mangone wrote in his book.
What he says was fate, however, hopped onto the screen. A television evangelist turned to face the screen, looking out at Mangone. He placed his hands on the camera so it took up Mangone’s screen. The preacher on the television asked that those watching do the same. Mangone did and uttered the prayer. Then he cried.
After a failed attempt to surrender, he finally succeeded in a Catholic church in Tennessee, where he and a priest waited several hours for his arrest.
On Sept. 12, 1995, he was sentenced to 24 years for fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, he said in a phone interview with the Enterprise. Most of his sentence he spent in the Federal Correctional Institute in Ray Brook.
“Once you know what your time is, you begin to accept that this is your life,” Mangone said.
He said it wasn’t long before he no longer saw the fences, only the mountains.
“People would spend a lot of money to see that view,” he said.
Although he had gained riches in his financial career, he had grown up in poverty in East Boston. He later joined the Air Force for four years, including a tour in Vietnam. He said his military experience helped him in prison because many of the workers were also veterans.
“I’m glad I stayed there because I had really come across some really wonderful people.”
Some of the most memorable people during his time were the religious leaders who came to speak to him and the other prisoners, men like Bruce McCulley, Peter Johnson, Roland Marshall and Harold Clark. Mangone said he saw them all weekly and grew rather close to them.
He described Johnson as “a very well-read, very well-respected man in the Christian community.” Marshall, he said, “had the greatest memory for names that I’ve ever seen in my life.” He’s still quite close with Clark, the former pastor of the Saranac Lake Baptist Church. In September he will stay at Clark’s house as he travels north to speak at several churches in Saranac Lake and Malone.
“It’s nice to be going up as a citizen and not as America’s most wanted,” Mangone said.
But prison wasn’t just filled with feeding deer and seeing the farmers and other neighbors abutting the prison. There were riots, escapes and days spent in “the hole,” slang for solitary confinement.
The first time he spent time in the hole was because he was suspected of smuggling drugs into the prison, which he says he had not done.
“I was given an orange jumpsuit with no underwear or any personal belongings. No mattress, no sheets, no blanket, just my lightweight cotton smock kept me warm,” Mangone wrote in his book. “I tried to sleep in this overly lit room with four sets of fluorescent bulbs glaring down at me from the ceiling. Sleep escaped me for the entire first night.”
For three days his fecal matter was inspected. After five days, he was finally released.
There was an escape during his time. Phil Prescott and Eric Vreeken jumped the fences and ran into the woods on a July evening in 1996. A week earlier, Prescott had approached Mangone.
“Phil asked, ‘Rich, can you give me some advice on how I will be able to obtain a Social Security card and a driver’s license?’” Mangone wrote.
Mangone said he didn’t know. He wanted no part in whatever Prescott was up to. Mangone said the escape itself was innocuous. After it happened, everyone was sent to their cells, but no one was told why. The guards were curt and quiet. For several days the prison was silent as the men sat in their cells. There were no alarms, no screaming or cheering.
“I saw Phil for the last time while I was in the visiting room about six months later. He came into the room dressed in an orange jumpsuit with orange slippers looking about half the size that I had remembered him,” Mangone wrote.
Mangone met Yahweh ben Yahweh, who “was the founder and leader of the Nation of Yahweh, a black supremacist religious movement founded in 1979.”
“He was a tall and prestigious looking man with gray hair and very light skin for a black man,” Mangone wrote. “His eyes were light almost grey/blue with a tightly shaved gray beard and a small ponytail.”
Yahweh had been convicted for conspiring to murder white people for initiation into his cult, according to Mangone, who described Yahweh as an anti-Christ.
Mangone never spoke to him, something he regrets. He wishes he had spoken to him about his own beliefs and opinions on religion and love.
Fighting and riots were not uncommon. Mangone wrote that many prisons, including FCI Ray Brook, are overcrowded and that this can cause issues. He said he learned when a fight was going to break out. The prison would grow quiet. Most problems arose during the weekend, when fewer staff were working. The recreation areas and the men’s room were the most dangerous places, according to Mangone. The chapel was a safe space.
One fight he remembers arose between a group of Blood gang members and a group of Italians. It was over the stealing of property. After failed negotiations between the heads of both groups, a fight was arranged just before lunch.
“The Bloods rushed into the unit to be greeted by three Italians ready to rumble. One of the Italians had a mop stick in his hand while the other two had shanks,” Mangone wrote. “The Bloods kept stabbing at the Italians.”
Mangone watched safely from a perch above.
“It reminded me of what Mr. M. would often say that the prison, with all of the young men coming in, was turning the place into a gladiator school,” he wrote. “He was right.”
Yet prison wasn’t always rowdy. Mangone said he misses the quiet.
“I miss the solitude and the opportunity to study the word of God.”
Many of the people who were close to him left him after the downward spiral. Friends, family and co-workers were gone from his world. His son died in a car crash a couple of months before he was arrested. His wife died while he was in prison. He wasn’t allowed to see her during his final days because of his history of running.
Now released, retired and remarried, he does errands around the house and speaks to church groups and prisoners. He said the temptations of his past life — chasing women, gambling and drinking — vanished after he found God.
“Those desires had been taken away when I received the Lord,” he said. “I don’t have those thoughts anymore. It’s the most amazing thing.”
