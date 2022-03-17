CANTON — Doreen L. Radway was visiting her son in Bristol, Va., when she came upon a downtown diversion that she thinks would fit in well with Canton.
It is a family-friendly scavenger hunt, inspired by Eric Carle’s book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and it was designed by the Junior League of Bristol.
“I did it with my grandson and it was adorable,” Mrs. Radway said.
In Bristol, people use a list of clues and a map to search for 10 bronze caterpillar sculptures that are related to the beloved children’s book. The statues are permanent fixtures in downtown Bristol, and families are able to enjoy the activity year-round.
Mrs. Radway, who taught second grade for many years at Hermon-DeKalb Central School, said she and her grandson enjoyed the Caterpillar Crawl twice during her visit and plan to do it again on her next visit.
“The educator in me said this is something that is pretty cool,” she said.
On Wednesday, Mrs. Radway spoke to the Canton Village Board of Trustees about developing a similar project.
Her pitch was received with unanimous enthusiasm.
Mrs. Radway has been working with Canton Free Library Executive Director Emily M. Hastings to refine a plan for Canton.
The initial idea is to use the book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin Jr. and illustrated by Eric Carle, copyright permission will be necessary.
Mrs. Radway likes the connection with the Canton Golden Bears and the many other animals featured in the book.
Mrs. Radway hopes to have everything in place by the fall of 2023, but there is a lot of work to do.
She said she figures it will take about $20,000 to $25,000 to complete the project, which will include the commission of 10 to 12 five-inch bronze statues to make up the waypoints on the walk.
Ms. Hastings is already searching for grant opportunities and Mrs. Radway is hoping to land some corporate sponsors.
A route needs to be figured out, the statues need to be commissioned and graphics and maps need to be designed.
“We don’t want it to be half-baked,” Mrs. Radway said. “We want it to be professional.”
While the Canton plan is based on Bristol’s Caterpillar Crawl, it is not an original idea.
The Caterpillar Crawl is based on Greenville, S.C.’s Mice on Main, which features nine bronze mice that are permanent installations around downtown Greenville. Mice on Main was part of a high school senior project and was inspired by a character in the children’s classic, “Goodnight Moon,” by Margaret Wise Brown.
Mice on Main has gone on to inspire a book of its own and a board game.
