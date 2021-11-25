Fulton Public Library and memoir committee launch new memoir book Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches

FULTON - The Fulton Public Library and memoir committee announced the release of the newest book in their Fulton Memoir Series. The latest book in this collection, Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches, is a nostalgic and comprehensive look into the history of faith communities in Fulton, that begins with the indigenous people who once inhabited the area and brings readers to the present. This is the sixth book in a series of historical perspectives on the city of Fulton. Project team members used interviews with former and current faith community leaders, parishioners, and members of various churches to compile this collection of memoirs.
To celebrate the release of this book the will hold a virtual book launch event at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, via Zoom. This event will feature a presentation of the book dedication, slideshow of photos, discussion of the project by committee members, and an announcement of the next memoir book topic. Anyone interested in joining virtually can contact the library for information on how to obtain the Zoom link.
Books are $15 each and will be available to purchase at the following locations starting Dec. 7:
Fulton Public Library: 160 S. First St., Fulton.
Village Shops: 2 W. First St. N., Fulton.
river’s end bookstore: 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
(Checks can be made payable to the Fulton Public Library)
If people would like more information about this topic, call Caroline Chatterton at 315-592-5159 or email cchatterton@ncls.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.