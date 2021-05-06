SACKETS HARBOR — Poetry will take center stage in this village on May 22 when Hay Memorial Library hosts the Great Lakes Poetry Gathering.
It is an all-day regional poetry program with maritime character and covering historic, geographic and natural themes of the Great Lakes.
Organizers are hosting the event as a blend — a live virtual session in the morning upstairs at the library, 105 S. Broad St., followed by socially distanced workshops and readings in the afternoon at the Union Hotel in the village and (weather permitting) readings outside in the waterfront gazebo.
The online morning workshop and reading, from 10 a.m. to noon, will feature poet Cindy Hunter Morgan, author of “Harborless,” published by Wayne State University Press. “Harborless” won the 2017 Moveen Prize in Poetry and was a 2018 Michigan Notable Book.
“Harborless” is a collection of poems “informed by Great Lakes shipwrecks.”
There are three options for the afternoon workshops, all from 1 to 3 p.m. at historic Union Hotel, 401 W. main St.:
n “Mining Your Memory for the Maritime: Writing Narrative Poetry,” with Ray Petersen.
n “From the Depths of Waters: Using Science and Nature to Inspire a Poem,” with Christie Grimes.
n “Message in a Bottle: Discovering How a Reader Completes a Poem” with Dory Sheldon.
Register for one afternoon session, with options for second choice. Maximum registration is for 25 participants. Masks and social distancing will be required due to the pandemic.
Also, there will be a related exhibit at the Union Hotel featuring “Silver Bones: A Sense of Place and History Along Lake Ontario” by Lawrence Barone.
Patrons of the Great Lakes Poetry Gathering should register online at the library’s website or in person at the library. The deadline is May 19. The $5 registration fee covers morning and afternoon sessions.
Hay Memorial Library’s Great Lakes Poetry Gathering is supported by the McAndrews Family Foundation and the Town of Hounsfield Committee for the Advancement of Tourism, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
