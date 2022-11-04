SACKETS HARBOR — HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community will present on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Selected Stories, which introduces a collection of stories rooted in Northern New York and pairs them with voices of the north country.
Sometimes funny, sometimes touching, but always entertaining, guests are invited to join HarmoNNY readers as they share stories written by others that prove we are all connected through our common experiences here in Northern New York. The authors of the stories to be featured: Chris Brock, Rhonda Foote, Susan Tague-Smith, Dick Monroe and Christie Grimes. Story readers will be April Bennet, Jim Goodenbery, Laura Oakes and Tanya Roy.
The free event, at the Sackets Ballroom, 103 W. Main St., begins at 7 p.m. Bar service is provided by the Sackets Ballroom.
HarmoNNY is a nonprofit designed to foster relationships between performers, educators, students, arts appreciators and local businesses and organizations.
