NORFOLK — The Hepburn Library of Norfolk is celebrating 100 years of service to the community, and the party is scheduled for Saturday.
“The library has seen 100 years in the town of Norfolk. A lot has changed, and yet the library is still here. It’s pretty exciting to see everything happen before our eyes, to serve the community for 100 years. We have the benefactor, A. Barton Hepburn, to thank for that. He gave seven communities libraries and we’re thankful to be receiving one of those in Norfolk,” Director Laurel Murphy said.
The library’s grand opening was in November 1921 as a gift to the town from A. Barton Hepburn, a banker who was born in Colton and who had a great interest in education and libraries.
Like other libraries, things slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ms. Murphy said things are starting to ramp up again.
“We have our summer reading program right now, and we’re looking to start a book club for adults,” she said.
And, along with those come Saturday’s activities, which run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 1 Hepburn St.
“There’s a ribbon-cutting event on the front steps, kind of the formal aspect of reopening the library for another 100 years,” Ms. Murphy said.
That’s at 11 a.m. and will include speeches and cake-cutting.
The day also includes live music from the local band, Lifted, from noon to 3 p.m. as part of the entertainment for the public, family-friendly event.
And there’s more to round out the day.
“We have a bounce house coming. We have Lena the Lizard Lady. We also have raffles and a Friends of the Library $1 book sale going on that day, and we have a balloon artist coming as well. We have quite a few different things for all age groups,” she said.
For more information on Saturday’s activities, visit the library’s website at http://hepburnlibraryofnorfolk.org/100th-year-celebration/ or call 315-384-3052.
