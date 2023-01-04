Historical novel follows seamstress in quaint Italian town

“The Seamstress of Sardinia” (Harper Perennial) is a lovely dream of a book, soothing, pleasant and welcome in a complicated world often filled with obligations and stress. It is not an inconsequential novel.

It chronicles the emancipation and independence of a modest peasant girl into a resilient, self-educated young woman more than capable to think for herself, behave accordingly and act in her own self-interest. The drama of village life blended with a comedy of manners is reminiscent of the best of English Regency-era novels as vividly imagined and written with the zest of contemporary works by Adriana Trigiani.

