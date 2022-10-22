WATERTOWN — James C. Harberson III finds delight in his upcoming appearance at a Syracuse bookstore’s Halloween-themed “Horror Showcase” for local authors and artists.
“It’s Halloween year-round for me,” said Mr. Harberson. “It’s the time my reality starts to coincide with the general culture’s reality. I always have my mask on.”
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Watertown resident will join other local authors skilled in the horror genre for the showcase hosted by Parthenon Books, 333 S. Salina St.
Mr. Harberson will be signing copies of his new book, “Comorbidities,” published by Markosia, one of the United Kingdom’s leading Independent publishers. “Comorbidities” is a collection of three novellas, which follows Mr. Harberson’s hyper-violent collection of short stories, “A Disgusting Supermarket of Death,” released last year. That was also published by Markosia. He also co-wrote Markosia’s graphic novel, “Stay Alive.”
Mr. Harberson, a former lawyer who gave up those duties in 2012, pens brainy horror tales, often with a social message, and as such, the title of his new book may make readers reach for the dictionary. A comorbidity is the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
“I came up with the idea in the midst of the pandemic because the three novellas in the book have related, or intersecting themes,” he said. “People talked about comorbidities for COVID-19.”
The titles of the novellas in “Comorbidities” and the plots of the tales:
■ “Cat Problem”: A spunky cheerleader must rescue her not-so-secret crush from an epidemic of weaponized cats attacking their Colorado hometown.
■ “Ghost Problems”: A Hollywood spiritualist falls for an actress whose new reality show is stalked by a reincarnated serial killer.”
■ “Lost and Found”: A Hollywood super agent enlists a celebrity grave robber and a two-fisted cult deprogrammer to rescue a troubled starlet from a flim-flamming spiritual guru.”
“Cat Problem,’ Mr. Harberson said, was partially inspired by the 1977 film, “Kingdom of Spiders,” starring William Shatner. The film is set in rural Arizona, where countless killer tarantulas migrate through a farm town, killing every living thing in their path.
“They end up taking out the entire town and killing almost everyone and then webbing them up for food,” Mr. Harberson said. “I was thinking, how fun would it be to do a version of this, but as a comedy.”
Cats are villains in the story, but Mr. Harberson notes he’s a vegan and an animal rights advocate.
“It’s a commentary on the disposability of animal life in our culture,” he said.
It’s also commentary on the need to be more self-reliant, a trait made clear by one of the interesting characters in “Cat Problem” — a militant high school industrial arts teacher who is also an expert in guerrilla warfare.
“If there’s seriousness there, I try to even it with humor,” Mr. Harberson said. “I don’t want to write lessons-laden stories for people. You might as well be writing morality plays. It seems to me that most of that stuff can only be enjoyed ironically.”
For “Ghost Problems,” Mr. Harberson returns to the Hollywood starlet theme he co-penned for the “Stay Alive” graphic novel. In that tale, a Hollywood starlet revives her fading career by provoking a group of serial killers.
“Americans want to be famous in part because they want to feel validated and important,” Mr. Harberson said. “But also because it’s the ultimate cache now. People do terrible things in order to be famous and look for new and unique ways to be famous.”
“Lost and Found,” the final tale in “Comorbidities” and also set in Hollywood, tones down the gore. But Mr. Harberson said it’s still macabre — “things that are definitely in the realm of weird and horrifying.”
For example, there’s the “Lost and Found” situation of breaking into Liberace’s tomb and cutting off a hand.
“I don’t put in gore for the sake of gore,” Mr. Harberson said. “I might make it semi-gratuitous for the sake of satire.”
Mr. Harberson’s “Comorbidities,” $17 and 292 pages, can be found at The Little Bookstore, 1314 Washington St., Watertown, and online. Books will also be available at his Oct. 27 event at Parthenon Books. More info: jamesharberson.com
