It’s Presentation Day at the Inventor’s Fair! This year’s theme is Going Green, and as Noah watches his classmates set up, he can’t help but feel nervous. He’s done his research, gone over his notes and practiced his presentation — but he still can’t shake the feeling of anxiety. He thinks to himself, “Dad always said, ‘No dream is too big and no dreamer too small to make a difference.’ But could he? With just one small invention?”
Thus begins “We’re Going Green,” the newest addition to the world of “If Not You, Then Who?” This children’s book series, crafted by David and Emberli Pridham, follows the three Fairley siblings on their journey to discover the scientific world around them. In the past books, Brooke, Noah and Graham learned about the inventors of everyday objects and even used tools to help build the best treehouse-slash-meteor-shower-observation-tower-ever. Now in the newest issue, Noah and his friends get their time in the spotlight to highlight the Inventor’s Fair, where young minds can present their ideas on how to make our world a greener place.
After every student has set up their booth the presentations can begin. Each student at the Inventor’s Fair has the opportunity to propose an invention that can reduce pollution and waste. From Leila’s ideas for the future of solar panels to Carver’s plan to save the bugs, everyone at the Inventor’s Fair has some great ideas on how to go green. Noah’s friend Emily has even built a 4-level water filtration device to help reduce water waste! As he watches his peers’ presentations, Noah can’t help but feel a little daunted.
Still, when it’s time for him to make his speech, Noah takes a deep breath and goes for it. He presents his invention — a device that can scoop plastic from the ocean, so it can be recycled rather than continue to pollute the Earth’s water. His friends, family and teachers are proud of him for presenting, and are impressed with his invention. Noah is proud of himself too, and he’s inspired by the other presentations he watched at the fair. From Leila’s solar panels to Carver’s butterfly kits, there are so many things people can do to help save the planet. What if Noah could combine them all?
In “We’re Going Green,” authors David and Emberli Pridham manage to create a children’s book that’s fun and educational for the whole family. Their book’s multifaceted focuses help to engage every reader; younger children will be inspired by Noah’s bravery, while older kids’ interests will be piqued by the scientific information.
Each of the characters’ presentations include real-world facts and statistics about our planet, but the information is never boring. Instead, the characters’ presentations seemingly come to life, as if the reader is perusing the Inventor’s Fair! This kind of immersive storytelling can set kids on a pathway to STEM by introducing them to the fascinating world of science early on. Bonus material is also included in the back of the book so that kids know exactly where to look for places to take action.
As Noah and his family walk home from the fair, they’re excited to use some of the knowledge they’ve learned from the presentations. The Fairley family decides to purchase a solar panel for the house and starts planting a backyard garden where butterflies can gather and rainwater can be recycled. And thanks to Noah’s presentation, the town has been inspired to clean up the local pond! It seems that Noah’s dad was right — no dream is too big and no dreamer too small to make a difference. “We’re Going Green” makes it clear to readers of all ages that anyone can do their part to help our planet.
BookTrib.com is the lifestyle destination for book lovers, where articles and books are paired together to create dynamic content that goes beyond traditional book reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.