SACKETS HARBOR — A writers workshop, a poetry slam and a program on how art inspires poetry, and vice versa, will all be part of the second annual Great Lakes Poetry program hosted by Hay Memorial Library.
“Sackets has a tradition of celebrating regional history, maritime life and the arts,” said organizer Christine Eggleston. “Great Lakes Poetry continues that tradition.”
Unlike its inaugural year in 2021, this year’s Great Lakes Poetry program is split into two days — April 23 and May 14. Both Saturday programs will be held at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 W. Main St.
“This year we broke it into two sessions because of scheduling,” said Mrs. Eggleston, also president of the library’s board of trustees.
The April 23 session, from 1 to 5 p.m., will feature poet Philip Memmer of Clinton, Oneida County. His newest book of poems is titled, “Pantheon,” published by Lost Horse Press. It’s a collection of dramatic monologues written from the perspectives of imaginary gods.
Mr. Memmer’s “The Storehouses of the Snow: Psalms, Parables and Dreams,” was published by Lost Horse Press in February 2012. He is also the author of three other books of poems: “Lucifer: A Hagiography,” (2009) which was awarded the Idaho Prize from Lost Horse Press. His first two books of poems are “Threat of Pleasure” (Word Press 2008), winner of the Adirondack Literary Award for Poetry, and “Sweetheart, Baby, Darling,” (Word Press 2004).
He’s also the author of three chapbooks of poems, and his poems have appeared widely in literary journals. Mr. Memmer is director of the arts program of the YMCA of Greater Syracuse, where he founded the Downtown Writer’s Center in 2001.
Mr. Memmer will present “Meaning Sound and Rhythm” on April 23.
“He’ll be doing some readings and then he’ll lead a workshop in the afternoon,” Mrs. Eggleston said. “And, in the modern parlance, we’ll have a slam of sorts. People will read from what they created, ideally in the moment.”
On May 14, the program “Art Inspires Poetry — Poetry Inspires Art” will be presented by poet and printer Dale Hobson, Potsdam, and painter and printmaker Gregory J. Lago of Clayton. The program runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mr. Hobson is author of several books of poetry, most recently, “Light Year,” with artwork by Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda. He retired as web manager at North Country Public Radio in 2020.
Mr. Lago and his wife, Karen Nader Lago, started Winged Bull Studio in the 1980s. Last year, the Thousand Islands Arts Center, Clayton, featured the exhibit “Bird on the Wire: The Art of Greg Lago.” He draws inspiration from life along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.
Mr. Lago and Mr. Hobson previously collaborated with the 2011 book, “A Drop of Ink.” It includes four illustrations reproduced from original wood engravings by Mr. Lago.
Mr. and Mrs. Lago recently collaborated for a project on Weave News, founded in 2007 by students, faculty and alumni from St. Lawrence University. Its website describes Weave News as “Grassroots journalism for social justice.” Ms. Nader Lago’s poems are paired with her husband’s artwork in the project, “The Kaniatarowanénhne / St. Lawrence River.”
At the May 14 program, Mr. Hobson will present a writers workshop. Mr. Lago will do an artist workshop.
“I’ll be doing a demonstration and people are going to cut their own linoleum block and print it,” Mr. Lago said. “It’s going to be kind of a marathon.’ He said he’s glad to be working with Mr. Hobson again.
“Dave is a great guy,’ Mr. Lago said. “He’s real easy to work with. The thing with collaboration depends on who the collaborators are. It can be very fruitful.”
The presentation, Mr. Lago said, could likely turn into an “open forum.’’
“It can be kind of chaotic, but it’s fun,” he said. “Everybody has a story to tell.”
The Great Lakes Poetry program grew out of a poetry contest for young people Hay Memorial Library hosted. Last year, the inaugural Great Lakes Poetry program had a history theme. The Great Lakes theme was inspired by the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev. Local organizers wanted to host a similar project, but with a Great Lakes theme.
The deadline to sign up for the April 23 program is April 20 and on May 12 for the second session. The registration fee is $5 for each. Both programs are open to ages 16 and up.
The May 14 program will include a lunch break. The workshop registration fee covers lunch and workshop materials and the reading.
Last year, the program was held at Union Hotel and Hay Memorial Library. The Sackets Harbor Ballroom is an ideal place to host the program, Mrs. Eggleston said.
“There’s plenty of space in there so we can spread out, and it has nice high ceilings,” she said.
The details
n WHAT: Annual Great Lakes Poetry Program, hosted by Hay Memorial Library.
n WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. on April 23 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 14.
n WHERE: Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 W. main St.
n FEATURING: Poet Phil Memmer on April 23 and artist Greg Lago and poet Dale Hobson on May 14.
n COST: Registration is $5 for each program. Deadline to register for the April 23 program is Wednesday and on May 12 for the May 14 session.
n TO REGISTER: Go to haymemoriallibrary.org and click on “Programs.” Registration is also available on Eventbrite, by mail, or in person at the library, 105 S. Broad St.
n OF NOTE: The program is made possible by funds from the state’s Decentralization Program administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Shaw Harbor Foundation, the Sackets Harbor Ballroom and the McAndrews Family Foundation.
