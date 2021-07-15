LISBON — Lisbon Hepburn Library is offering a variety of summer programs for the community, both virtual and in person.
On July 5, the library began offering a virtual story time every Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will conclude on Aug. 21.
“The story times are pre-recorded and are uploaded at 9 a.m. onto our Facebook page,” said Lisbon Hepburn Library Director Michelle McLagan. “The videos stay on the page so families can watch them at their leisure.”
The books read at storytime are picture books and follow an animal theme that are suitable for kids ages three to six.
“We also have a story walk that is outside and goes around the property,” said McLagan. “Each page of the story is laminated on a wooden stake. You can go and visit that every single day. It’s up seven days a week and available 24-7.”
Every Friday at 9 a.m., another video will be uploaded to the library’s Facebook page featuring their take and make crafts.
“It’s essentially me making the craft of the week so that if you’re picking up our take and make packet you can take them home, hold onto them, and craft with me at 9 a.m. or any time after that,” said McLagan. “It’s one of those things where on the weekend if the kids are ready to make the craft, you can sit them down, watch the video and make the craft.”
The take and make packets are available for pickup throughout the week starting on Mondays at 3 p.m.. There are 50 packets available for preschool and elementary kids and 20 packets available for tweens and teens.
“You can pick up those packets, take them home, assemble them at your leisure,” said McLagan. “Or you can sit in the library on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons in the community room and I’ll provide you with scissors, glue, and markers, so if you don’t have those supplies at home you can sit here and do them with your family or friends.”
On Monday afternoons, McLagan reads stories in the community room of the library for those who want to come into the library.
“On Wednesday afternoons, I throw all the board games out,” said McLagan. “You can come in and sit with your family or friends and do some board games. On Friday afternoons, I put all the Legos out and you can come and sit and create whatever you want with the Legos.”
The library is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 5 p.m..
“It’s kind of coming back from COVID for us,” said McLagan. “We’re really trying to get kids in the library and keep them reading. But if people aren’t comfortable with COVID and being around a lot of people, we still have options for them. Even if I just give out 50 crafts throughout the week, that is excellent to me because that is 50 kids I have been able to reach in the community.”
