Literacy New York bookmarks 2nd annual Stop Reading Challenge

Literacy New York will kick off its second annual Stop Reading Challenge on International Literacy Day, Sept. 8.
Events will continue across the state through September.
People can also participate online. The goals of the Stop Reading Challenge are to recruit volunteers and raise funds for adult literacy programs like Literacy of Northern New York so that Literacy New York can help adults improve their literacy skills.
LNNY provides free, one-to-one tutoring to adults in Jefferson and Lewis counties who need help with reading, writing, math, GED preparation and English as a second language. Tutoring is provided by LNNY staff or trained volunteers. LNNY also provides classroom instruction for ESL students in both Watertown and Fort Drum.
The Stop Reading Challenge was originally designed to be a web-based event, challenging participants to stop reading for 5 minutes. Participants who fail are asked to donate a minimum of $5. Donors can designate which local adult literacy program they would like their funds to benefit.
“In our inaugural year, New York State saw an additional $1.5 million dollars in the state budget for adult literacy,” Kathy Houghton, Executive Director for Literacy New York said in a news release. “We believe we can trace that increase back to the attention generated by our Stop Reading Challenge events. We grew our donor base by nearly 20 percent. The Literacy NY website saw a 56 percent jump in traffic in the month of September. Moving into a second year, we are working with Gina Scampone, owner of The Event Co., an event marketing and management company to bring this to the next level.”
“This year’s goal is to kick it up a notch and create a fun and engaging bridge that will take people from learning about the challenge to participating in the challenge,” Ms. Scampone said. “We’d love to see the involvement of businesses, big and small, and their HR departments to utilize this challenge as a fun opportunity for team building, all while supporting inclusion and the greater good of the community they are established in.”
Literacy of Northern New York is asking everyone to start participating in the social media based challenge now, leading up to the Sept. 8 International Literacy Day. People can log on to stopreadingchallenge.org for details.
“Literacy and education is the great equalizer in society, and it is imperative we support all efforts to promote literacy,” Utica mayor Robert Palmieri said. “I commend Literacy New York for the outstanding work they are doing. The City of Utica is glad to be a part of this worthy initiative.”
To contact Literacy of Northern New York, go to its website at www.literacynny.org or call the nonprofit at 315-782-4270.
