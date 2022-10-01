‘Lives of Diamond Bessie’ author coming to Canton on Oct. 6

CANTON — In celebration of St. Lawrence County History Month, historical novelist Jody Hadlock will be a guest speaker on Thursday at an event in the village.
Ms. Hadlock is the author of “The Lives of Diamond Bessie,” a haunting tale of betrayal and redemption, set in the 1870s against the backdrop of brothels from Watertown to New Orleans, a convent, Texas court rooms and jails and the burgeoning women’s rights movement. The novel was published by Spark Press this past spring and has won numerous awards. The novel was inspired by a true story and partially based on the life of a wayward north country girl.
Ms. Hadlock’s presentation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites’s conference room, 5955 State Route 11, Canton.
The novelist will also answer questions and sign copies of her book.
Ms. Hadlock, a Texas resident, will be in New York State in October, visiting Western New York, to do research on her second novel.
