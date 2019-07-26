Local author Jim Farfaglia compiles new book for Camp Hollis 75th Anniversary

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County children’s camp at Camp Hollis will celebrate its 75th year of operation in 2021. Local author Jim Farfaglia, who served as camp director for several years, is compiling information for a book of Camp Hollis memories to be released in time for the 75th anniversary.
Farfaglia is working with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and Friends of Camp Hollis to help plan the anniversary celebration. Former campers and staff members are encouraged to send him their memories and email old photos for possible inclusion in the book.
“Along with the history of how Oswego County came to own and operate a children’s camp, I want the book to include lots of memories from former staff and campers,” said Farfaglia. “I encourage people to submit their favorite memories and photos.” Farfaglia will edit material for clarity and conciseness and to avoid repeating similar stories.
People may email Farfaglia at sjimf903@twcny.rr.com or mail information to Friends of Camp Hollis, P.O. Box 291, Oswego N.Y., 13126.
Farfaglia has authored several books about Oswego County topics, including “Nestle in Fulton, NY: How Sweet It was,” “Pioneers: The Story of Oswego County’s Search and Rescue Team,” and “In Pursuit of Clouds: The Journey of Oswego’s Weatherman Bob Sykes.” For information, visit http://www.jimfarfaglia.com/books.
The Oswego County Youth Bureau operates Camp Hollis as a residential and day camp for children during the summer months. The facility is located west of Oswego. For information about Camp Hollis, visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/youth/hollis/index.html.
Those interested in helping to plan the celebration are encouraged to contact Youth Bureau director Brian Chetney at Brian.Chetney@oswegocounty.com.
