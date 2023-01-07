BLACK RIVER — A local author now has another accolade to add to her list of achievements — foreign publication.
Hope I. Marston has authored more than 30 books, including more than a dozen children’s books and several historical novels for young adults. The retired school librarian is the author of the “My Little Book of Animals” picture book series along with a middle reader, “Eye on the Iditarod: Aisling’s Quest.” Her local history novel, “The Powder Monkey: Sackets Harbor, the War of 1812,” was made into a play by Craig Thornton and performed on THE Sackets Harbor Central School stage.
Recently, the author learned that the publishing rights to her young adult historical novel, “Against the Tides: The Valor of Margaret Wilson” were sold to a publishing house in the Netherlands and published in Dutch. The title in Dutch is “Tegen de Stroom in:” De moed van Margaret Wilson.
The book, set in 17th century Scotland, tells the tale of a young Covenanter and a stalwart in the faith, who is apprehended by the king’s forces. When she refuses to recant her faith, she is tied to a stake at low tide and drowned. The Dutch reformed publishing house — De Banier translated The Publisher — mainly publishes Christian books for the reformed denomination and catechism education.
“I’m busting my buttons,” Mrs. Marston said describing her excitement.
She noted that the Dutch publisher changed the cover which depicts an older title character and makes the book seem more for older readers than young adults.
“That will catch the attention of older readers than the original version,” the author said. “The cover of the translation is stunning, and I am delighted.”
The author has received many honors, including being named a Charlotte Award 2006 finalist for “Isaac Johnson: From Slave to Stonecutter,” Picture Book of the Year 2007 finalist by Foreword Magazine, Junior Literary Guild Selection and a Certificate of Commendation from the American Association of State and Local History.
The Black River resident’s “My Little...” series of award-winning wildlife picture books has more than 130,000 copies in print. Her “My Little Book of Manatees” was voted Best Picture Book of the Year in 2007 by the Adirondack Center for Writing. “My Little Book of Bald Eagles” received the 2012 Next Generation INDIE Book Award in the Best Children’s Juvenile Nonfiction category.
Mrs. Marston also collaborated with Gerald Borland and Dale Fikes in writing “Rising From The Rubble: The Restoration Of Boldt Castle.”
