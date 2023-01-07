Local author’s book now published in Dutch

Hope I. Marston recently learned that the publishing rights to her young adult historical novel, “Against the Tides: The Valor of Margaret Wilson” were sold to a publishing house in the Netherlands and published in Dutch. The title in Dutch is “Tegen de Stroom in:” De moed van Margaret Wilson. Submitted photo

BLACK RIVER — A local author now has another accolade to add to her list of achievements — foreign publication.

Hope I. Marston has authored more than 30 books, including more than a dozen children’s books and several historical novels for young adults. The retired school librarian is the author of the “My Little Book of Animals” picture book series along with a middle reader, “Eye on the Iditarod: Aisling’s Quest.” Her local history novel, “The Powder Monkey: Sackets Harbor, the War of 1812,” was made into a play by Craig Thornton and performed on THE Sackets Harbor Central School stage.

