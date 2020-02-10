MASSENA — If you have old videotapes or pictures of your family and you’re worried about losing those precious memories, the Massena Public Library can help preserve them.
The library now has a “Memory Station” located as part of its Patron Business Center, where individuals can digitize anything from VHS tapes and photographs to vinyl records and cassette tapes at no cost.
The lab contains equipment that will be able to convert media from one format to another. For instance, patrons will be able to scan old photos and print them, or save them to a disc or thumb drive.
“It’s a great way to store photographs,” library Director Elaine Dunne said.
Or, if they have a personal movie in videocassette format, that can also be converted and saved. In addition, material on a DVD or CD can also be saved to a thumb drive, and a turntable can convert vinyl records and save them in another format.
There is no charge for the service, but patrons must schedule a block of time to use the Memory Station.
“People obviously aren’t going to know how to do it. We have people who are trained to use it. They’ll come in and sit through training with one of the trainers, who will show them how to use whatever portion of the Memory Station they’re interested in using,” Ms. Dunne said. “They’ll reserve a block of time to use it. They can bring their items and we’ll show them what to do.”
Once the training is completed and the patron is knowledgeable about how to use the equipment, they can continue to reserve a block of time on their own.
“We want to make sure they’re competent in what they’re able to do,” Ms. Dunne said.
The library also now offers wireless color printing for all of the library’s users. By logging into the library’s WiFi and using the HP Smart app for IOS and Android, individuals can submit their print jobs to the library printer from their IOS or Android device. The cost for a color print job is 75 cents per copy and 25 cents for each black and white copy.
The technology upgrades are funded by a grant from the Northern New York Library Network and partially funded by the state Department of Education.
