Mini golf with a twist

OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library will host the annual Mini Golf in the Library Event from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. All ages are welcome to play the specially designed course that takes participants throughout the library.
A new feature of the event will be a contest to decorate a fairway and green that reflects either a landmark place in Oswego or a favorite book. Examples of landmark sites in Oswego include Fort Ontario, the Richardson Bates House Museum, the Riverview Walks, the West Pierhead Lighthouse, Breitbeck Park, the Maritime Museum and the Safe Haven Museum. Families, individuals, and organizations are eligible to enter.
Decorations can be made from any materials that do not make a lot of mess. (This includes items such as glitter or confetti.) The green area with hole is generally about a four-foot square platform. Decorations must fit on the platform. The fairways are approximately three feet wide and mostly travel between bookshelves. They are between 10 and 20 feet long.
One prize will be awarded for best Oswego landmark design and one prize will be awarded for best book design. Prize winners receive a $50 gift certificate of their choice to any local business in Oswego.
Entries must be submitted by Jan. 11. Bring a model or representation of a display to the library from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Entries will be judged before the mini golf event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16. Entries will be judged on creativity, craftsmanship, alignment with theme and overall appearance.
