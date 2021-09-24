Paul Hetzler publishes 2nd book

Longtime Canton resident Paul Hetzler has self-published his second volume of humorous nature essays, “Head of the Class: Smarter than a Slime Mold — Nature’s Funny Bone Revealed.”

The book is available through amazon.com and other booksellers, including local and regional bookstores. His first book, “Shady Characters” (Lexingford 2018) is still in print.

Find out more about Mr. Hetzler at www.paulhetzlernature.org.

