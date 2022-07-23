SACKETS HARBOR — Hay Memorial Library in partnership with the Sackets Harbor Ballroom will host a north country authors summer book fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Ballroom, 103 W. Main St.
Guests will be able to browse the titles and selections of more than a dozen local authors who will offer books across a range of genres. There will also be story times, poetry readings, and “Meet the Author” discussions.
Authors and poets scheduled to attend: Natalli Amato, Dani Baker, Stephen Cohen, Dale Hobson, Dan Kantak, Marcia Moore, Aline Newman, Audrey O’Shea, Richard Probert, Linda Warrington Saracini, David Schryver, Terry Simpson and R.D. White.
Read-aloud kids Story Time programs begin at noon and will feature “Bonnie’s Scary Escape,” by Marcia Moore; “Rascally Rabbits” by Aline Newman; “Birdies, Birdies” by Stephen Cohen and “Scout About” by Linda W. Saracini.
Mid-afternoon poetry readings will be with Natalli Amato, Dale Hobson, and Dan Kantak. The nonprofit group Save the River will have a table with copies of “Haas the Great Blue Heron” and a childrens workbook about mussels. The Sackets Harbor Historical Society is offering guidebooks, history books, and local interest publications.
Also, Hay Memorial Library will have a range of gently used books and a colorful collection of jigsaw puzzles for sale.
The day wraps up with a special local history program co-hosted by the library, the Sackets Harbor Battlefield and the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, featuring Keith Arbour in a discussion of “Founding Documents.” Mr. Arbour is launching his newest book, and will discuss the founding of Sackets Harbor and the “Camp Papers” collection.
For reading schedules and more information, please visit haymemoriallibrary.org or sacketsharborballroom.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.