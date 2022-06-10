WATERTOWN — As Melisa R. Schonfield was being arrested for attempting to hire a hit man to murder someone she describes as evil, she decided to tell police the whole story, thinking they’d understand and let her go.
“That’s obviously not what happened,” Ms. Schonfield, 65, said.
The psychotherapist who had a sprawling home on Pillar Point in Dexter spent three years, nine months and 13 days in prison after she attempted to hire a man to kill the father of her daughter’s baby in October 2014. She was released from prison in 2019 and is speaking publicly about why she did it, her remorse, time in prison and how she has been portrayed.
She believes her book, “Bitter or Better: The Melisa Schonfield Story,” drawing mostly from journals she kept in prison, is her redemption story.
“You only see the crime,” Ms. Schonfield said. “You don’t see what led up to the crime. If you saw what led up to it, I’m not a monster, and that’s how they tried to portray me.”
Her lead-up to a mental collapse and then crime began in South Florida in August 2012. Ms. Schonfield’s daughter was going into labor with her first child. That’s really the first time she saw the escalation of a tumultuous relationship she claims her daughter had with the child’s father, Ernesto I. Negrillo. Ms. Schonfield said he was absent during the labor process and insisted his baby’s mother didn’t need medication and that she didn’t need to be so loud while giving birth. He even left the hospital while she was in labor, Ms. Schonfield said.
“These things don’t seem like a big deal,” Ms. Schonfield said, “but it was so obnoxious that the labor nurse looked at him and said, ‘Have you ever passed a grape through your penis? Then shut up.’”
After giving birth, Ms. Schonfield’s daughter moved away from the father and back to New York with her parents. That’s when Mr. Negrillo began trying to get in touch with Ms. Schonfield’s daughter. Ms. Schonfield said she would call him to plead with him to stop, but he would say he could do whatever he wanted. She considered giving him money to go away but decided that wouldn’t work. Ms. Schonfield also knew he had children with another woman and that similar things had occurred, but that he ended up getting 60% custody.
“There was a cycle,” Ms. Schonfield said. “And it wasn’t going to stop. I could see the writing on the wall.”
They considered getting an attorney so her daughter could get full custody, but they were advised that it would likely not work since his name was on the child’s birth certificate. An investigation during a custody battle could have placed Ms. Schonfield’s grandson into foster care.
In August 2014, Ms. Schonfield said they ended up scheduling supervised visits for Mr. Negrillo to come see his son in Watertown. The father showed up with Oreo cookies and McDonald’s french fries for his son during the first visit, she said. She called him a “Disney Dad,” which is a noncustodial parent who indulges his or her child with gifts and good times during visitation and leaves most or all disciplinary responsibilities to the other parent.
“To someone looking outside, this might not look like any big deal,” Ms. Schonfield said. “So what? He wasn’t beating her with a baseball bat. It was far worse. It never stopped.”
This cycle of alleged psychological abuse and being absent continued, Ms. Schonfield said, and it took a toll on her mentally. Her nightmares were so bad that she hardly slept, she said. She felt helpless knowing that her grandson could end up in foster care, the father could get custody and the alleged harassment would never end.
“As a mental health professional, not sleeping does horrible things to you,” she said. “I should have known what was happening, but unfortunately you’re much better working with other people than yourself sometimes.”
As a result, one night later in 2014, Ms. Schonfield began thinking about who she knew who could help her. She remembered one person who once said that if she needed anything to just call, so she did.
“I explained how I needed this man hurt so he couldn’t hurt any other children or women,” Ms. Schonfield said.
The person she called eventually said he would look into it. A few weeks went by and Ms. Schonfield got a call from a person who went by the name of Jay. They met at a mall parking lot, and Ms. Schonfield remembers him asking her to move her car because he was nervous about a security guard who was driving around. She said the real reason was because nearby investigators needed a better angle to film the encounter.
She said she asked if he was recording her and if he was a police officer and that he said no. She also remembers him saying, “I don’t leave witnesses,” which to her meant that he would kill her as well. She was fine with that if it meant her daughter and grandson were safe, she said.
She asked him what he was going to do with the body, and since the murder would happen in Florida, Ms. Schonfield said she sarcastically told him to “throw it to the alligators.” That quote later circulated globally. The crime and that comment later led to a corrections officer asking for her autograph. It led to her appearing on “The Doctor Oz Show” from a prison cell.
“That was the comment that went around the world and made me want to commit suicide,” Ms. Schonfield said. “It made me feel like a monster that my sarcasm was totally taken out of context.”
The two agreed on a price of $11,000 to carry out the killing and they would meet again with half of the money paid up front. A few weeks went by and Ms. Schonfield met Jay again at the Walmart parking lot on Route 3 in the town of Watertown. On Oct. 31, 2014, she gave Jay the money, which in hindsight sealed the deal of her fate, and then he asked if she was sure she wanted to do it. She told him yes, and then she and the undercover sheriff’s detective parted ways.
Ms. Schonfield said she started driving out of the parking lot and took a left on Arsenal Street when sirens lit up behind her car. She was pulled over and arrested.
“I was not nervous at all,” she said, “which tells you the state of mind I was in.”
When she was initially taken into custody, she told investigators what she had done, thinking they would tell her not to do it again and let her go. Instead, Ms. Schonfield was held in jail on $250,000 bail or $500,000 bond. She remembers the first time she was processed into jail.
“Just like you see in the movie,” she said. “Yes, you do take your clothes off. Yes, you do bend down and, yes, you do cough.”
She was arrested on a Friday and released on bond by Monday. At the end of December that year, a grand jury indicted her on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy and first-degree solicitation. Six months later, she pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to one count of second-degree attempted murder. The district attorney wanted her to serve 15 years in prison, she said, but she was sentenced to five.
In the days before she was put in prison, Ms. Schonfield remembers wanting to die by suicide. She said she wanted to walk into Lake Ontario and never come back, but it was her grandson who kept her going, and if she were to die, then her story wouldn’t be heard.
During her June 2015 plea hearing, Ms. Schonfield remembers not looking at her family, wanting to come across as strong for them in the courtroom.
“Instead I came across as being cold and not remorseful,” she said. “And that wasn’t the case.”
Ms. Schonfield says she is grateful that the man she wanted to hire as a hit man was a detective and that it never worked out.
“As evil as I believe this man is, he is still a human being,” she said. “Who was I to even contemplate this? Forget my punishment, I would have taken a life.”
Ms. Schonfield remembers her reception at prison. She was greeted by screaming corrections officers and placed in a room with 36 other women. It was summer without air conditioning, and fans and ice cubes were considered privileges in prison. She was handed a bag with a nightgown, bar of soap, bathrobe, deodorant and a pencil and paper. Then she was escorted to where she would live for the next 1,385 days, a 76-bed open floor dormitory. Half of a wall, almost like a partition, separated each set of bunks. She got a bottom bed.
She remembers not getting her medication for three weeks, and her husband trying to make calls to help get it to her. She believes the prison caught wind of this and retaliated by raiding the dorm on the premises of possible drugs being in the facility. Her bunk was trashed, she said, and her mattress, pillows and pictures were ruined.
She remembers asking the officers if what they were doing was necessary, and them saying something like, “If you didn’t want this to happen then you shouldn’t have come to the party.”
She responded by saying, “I didn’t RSVP on my invitation, either.”
Her sarcasm prevailed during her stay at the prison. After she was on “The Doctor Oz” show, she said a corrections officer asked for her autograph. It was 2 p.m. on a Thursday, and she told the officer that she only gave autographs until 1 p.m. on Thursdays.
“That’s my sarcasm,” Ms. Schonfield said. “It was the only way to protect myself. I couldn’t physically fight, so I fought with my mind.”
Her savviness kicked in with what she ate in prison, too. She remembers going on a kosher diet. And when inmates go on certain diets, they are allowed to bring food back to the dorm. This decision may have backfired on her, however, because she said one day she was bringing her lunch back to her dorm and someone came from behind and slammed her face into her metal bed frame, its ladder and the bed frame again. She lost three teeth and broke her nose.
But her intelligence largely assisted her in prison. She ran what inmates called a bodega out of her cell by trading Newport cigarettes. She helped girls pass their GED tests. She would edit papers for girls in college courses. She shaved more than six months off her time at Taconic Correctional Facility, in Bedford Hills, Westchester County, by working in the prison’s school building.
For the most part, Ms. Schonfield stayed in her cell area. She said she only went outside to the yard maybe three times. She wasn’t necessarily a recluse, but she wanted to keep her head down, especially considering she was becoming well-known for her case.
“You want them to know that you have outside support,” she said, “but you don’t want them to think that you’re something special or different from anyone else.”
Ms. Schonfield was released from prison in May 2019. She now lives near Cooperstown, where she said she can largely be anonymous to the public. Her daughter and grandson now live with her too, and she doesn’t care what happened to the father of her daughter’s child. If she were to change anything, she would not have approached a hit man, and she would have hired an attorney earlier in the custody process. Or she would have fought harder to avoid having Mr. Negrillo’s signature on her grandson’s birth certificate.
Her book, “Bitter or Better,” can be found on Amazon, Kindle and at Barnes and Noble.
“There’s embarrassment that goes with it, but on the other side, I survived prison,” she said. “And the naysayers who say, ‘She should have gotten more time. People who do less get more time.’ Well, that’s the problem with the law. Try to fix it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.