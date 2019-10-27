By Miriam Pawel. (Bloomsbury, $20.) Pawel traces four generations of the Brown family and their 24-year political domination of California, recounting the two-term governorships of Edmund (Pat) Brown and his son, Edmund (Jerry) Brown Jr. Times reviewer Lisa McGirr found the book “fascinating.”
THE FAR FIELD
By Madhuri Vijay. (Grove, $17.) The privileged young woman who narrates this debut novel undergoes a political and moral awakening when she travels from Bangalore to a poor Himalayan village in Kashmir, in search of information about her late mother. Vijay’s “command of storytelling is so supple that it’s easy to discount the stealth with which she constructs her tale,” Jan Stuart wrote in The Times.
THE WESTERN WIND
By Samantha Harvey. (Grove, $16.) Set in medieval England and narrated by a village priest, Harvey’s suspenseful fourth novel tells what happens after a wealthy merchant is found drowned at the beginning of Lent, with murder suspected. Times reviewer Hannah Pittard called the novel “beautifully rendered, deeply affecting, thoroughly thoughtful and surprisingly prescient.”
UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY: A Novel Inspired by the Lives of Eleanor Roosevelt and Lorena Hickok
By Kelly O’Connor McNees. (Pegasus, $15.95.) This novel imagines the real-life relationship between Roosevelt and the reporter who became Roosevelt’s companion and love interest, from Hickok’s point of view. Times reviewer Sylvia Brownrigg praised McNees for her portrayal of “an Eleanor Roosevelt who is warm and affectionate.”
DEAR AMERICA: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen
By Jose Antonio Vargas. (Dey St., $15.99.) Vargas, brought to the United States from the Philippines in 1993 at 12, has lived as an undocumented immigant ever since then. He offers a history of anti-immigrant sentiment and also recounts how he hid his secret while coming out as gay and becoming a Pulitzer-winning journalist, filmmaker and advocate.
IMAGES AND SHADOWS: Part of a Life
By Iris Origo. (New York Review Books, $18.95.) First published in 1970, this autobiography by the English-born author and biographer insightfully captures a vanished time and a fading upper-class milieu. Writing in The Times, Anne Fremantle called Origo “a great scholar who also happens to write superbly well.”
