By Zachary Leader. (Vintage, $22.) This second volume of Leader’s biography begins with Bellow’s ascent to best-sellerdom with “Herzog,” balancing discussions of the author’s work and personal life. In The New York Times Book Review, Mark Greif called it “brilliantly calibrated to explore Bellow’s own central theme as a novelist: the conflict between solitary genius and the constraints of community.”
THE SHADES
By Evgenia Citkowitz. (Norton, $15.95.) In this debut novel a British woman retreats from her husband after the death of their daughter to a country home. There, a mysterious young woman appears and insinuates herself into the household. Times reviewer Dylan Landis called the book “thrilling,” praising Citkowitz’s “cool and crystalline prose.”
A CERTAIN JUSTICE
By P.D. James. (Vintage, $16.) In this 10th of James’ novels about Adam Dalgliesh, the Scotland Yard detective investigates the murder of a woman criminal attorney and is pulled into a web of brutal crimes old and new. The novelist, who died in 2014, called Dalgliesh “something more than just a policeman, you see, a complex and sensitive human being.”
GRAND IMPROVISATION: America Confronts the British Superpower, 1945-1957
By Derek Leebaert. (Picador, $22.) Rather than fading from the international scene after World War II, the United Kingdom influenced and propped up an uncertain United States, Leebaert argues in this re-envisioning of the postwar historical consensus. Leebaert “draws impressively on many original sources,” Harold Evans wrote in The Times.
NEW SELECTED POEMS
By Thom Gunn. Edited by Clive Wilmer. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $17.) This collection of the British poet’s work ranges across his whole career, including poems on nature, animals, friendship, drugs, literature, sex, love, the AIDS crisis and death. An introduction and notes by the poet and translator Wilmer, who was Gunn’s friend, add historical and biographical context.
THE MAIDS
By Junichiro Tanizaki. Translated by Michael P. Cronin. (New Directions, $15.95.) This newly translated final novel by the revered Japanese author of “The Makioka Sisters” presents a series of portraits of the maids who worked for the affluent household of a writer named Chikura. Moving briskly from 1937 through 1961, the narrative offers a window into changing Japanese society and women’s evolving roles.
