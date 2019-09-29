By Rebecca Traister. (Simon & Schuster, $17.) Traister spotlights the role of anger in female political activism, contending that women’s organized, patriotic fury about being denied basic rights often gets underplayed in public discussions. Times reviewer Elaine Blair called the book “rousing,” praising its analysis of the women-led movements that have been transforming politics since the 2016 election.
KILLING COMMENDATORE
By Haruki Murakami. Translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen. (Vintage, $17.) The Japanese novelist pays homage to “The Great Gatsby” in this mysterious tale of a portrait painter whose wife has left him, causing him to flee from Tokyo to the mountains. There, in a house belonging to a great artist, he reconsiders his own work.
MY LOVE STORY
By Tina Turner. (Atria, $17.) The singer’s second memoir, a follow-up to “I, Tina,” delves more deeply into her years with the abusive Ike Turner and tells of her happy marriage to her second husband, Erwin Bach, who gave her one of his kidneys after she fell ill. “For a famous sex symbol who has turned a tragedy into a fairy tale, Turner is charmingly down to earth,” Times reviewer Evelyn McDonnell wrote.
WAITING FOR EDEN
By Elliot Ackerman. (Vintage, $16.) The omniscient narrator of Ackerman’s slim third novel is already dead, a Marine who did not make it back from Iraq. As he recounts the story of his grievously wounded comrade, Eden, who is in a burn center in San Antonio, he reveals his own complicated bond with Eden’s wife, Mary. Times reviewer Anthony Swofford called it “masterly.”
MY STRUGGLE: Book 6
By Karl Ove Knausgaard. Translated by Dan Bartlett and Martin Aitken. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $22.) This last volume of the Norwegian writer’s autobiographical novel tracks his entry into international literary stardom, beginning with the publication of the first volume of the project and concluding just as he’s finished writing the very book you’re reading.
THE DINOSAUR ARTIST: Obsession, Science and the Global Quest for Fossils
By Paige Williams. (Hachette, $17.99.) Williams’ account of the trial of a rogue fossil hunter who tried to sell a T-rex skeleton unfurls into a story of science going up against commercialism, ambition and politics. Times reviewer Peter Brannen called it a “thrill” to follow Williams into the underworld of black-market fossils.
