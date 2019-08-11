By Megan Abbott. (Back Bay, $16.99.) Two scientists, high school friends who have become nemeses but work in the same lab, face off in this thriller. The twisty plot turns on the dark impulses lurking in female bonds and the lethal stress of a dysfunctional workplace. Times reviewer Ruth Ware said Abbott’s book “should cement her position as one of the most intelligent and daring novelists working in the crime genre today.”
THE SEAS
By Samantha Hunt. (Tin House, $15.95.) The narrator of this mesmerizing coming-of-age tale lives in a tiny fishing village, where gossip trails her as she falls for an Iraq War veteran and mourns her missing father, who disappeared into the sea. First published in 2004, the novel has Hunt’s trademark blend of psychological realism and the fantastical — the narrator believes she’s a mermaid.
CONAN DOYLE FOR THE DEFENSE
By Margalit Fox. (Random House, $18.) Fox, a former obituaries writer for The Times, recounts how Arthur Conan Doyle used his own investigative prowess to clear a man wrongly convicted of murder. Fox places Conan Doyle’s quest for justice for an immigrant Jew in a larger picture of a hidebound society moving toward modernity.
THE PERFECT WEAPON: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age
By David E. Sanger. (Broadway, $17.) Sanger, The Times’ national security correspondent, argues that cyberwarfare has caught America unprepared for this new battlefield. Times reviewer Paul R. Pillar called the book “the most comprehensive, readable source of information and insight about the policy quandaries that modern information technology and its destructive potential have spawned.”
THE WITCH ELM
By Tana French. (Penguin, $17.) The narrator of French’s luxuriant mystery, a publicist at a Dublin art gallery, comes upon a skull in the walled garden of his uncle’s home, where he has gone to recuperate after a brutal beating. With his own memory shattered, he struggles to piece together a sketchy story of murder. Times reviewer Stephen King called the book “extraordinary.”
DOPESICK: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America
By Beth Macy. (Back Bay, $17.99.) This harrowing history of the opioid crisis traces its roots to 1996, when Purdue Pharma released OxyContin. Since then, as Macy recounts, a public health emergency has also become a political minefield. Talking to desperate users, families and medical workers, she paints a picture of communities in distress as the powerful look away.
