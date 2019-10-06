By Jane Leavy. (Harper Perennial, $18.99.) This detail-packed biography of the baseball legend recounts his eventful life and tracks the machinations behind his rise to an unprecedented kind of celebrity in the United States. Times reviewer John Swansburg said Leavy “captures Ruth’s outsize influence on American sport and culture.”
IDENTITY: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment
By Francis Fukuyama. (Picador, $17.) Fukuyama argues that an exaggerated call for recognition of group identity links movements like the “woke” activists on college campuses, white nationalism and politicized Islam — and that their demands are undermining liberal democracies. Times reviewer Anand Giridharadas called it a “smart, crisp book.”
THE COLLECTED NOVELS OF CHARLES WRIGHT:
(Harper Perennial, $17.99.) Wright’s groundbreaking trilogy about the down-and-out New York City life of a solitary, working-class intellectual originally came out between 1963 and 1973. “Reading Wright is a steep, stinging pleasure,” The Times’ Dwight Garner wrote.
FEAR: Trump in the White House
By Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster, $18.) The veteran journalist ventures inside the contentious Trump administration in its first year, finding a “nervous breakdown of the executive power of the most powerful country in the world.” The Times’ Dwight Garner called Woodward’s book “a slow tropical storm” that “delivers on the promise of his title.”
LOVE IS BLIND: The Rapture of Brodie Moncur
By William Boyd. (Vintage International, $16.95.) Set at the turn of the 20th century, Boyd’s 15th novel centers on Brodie Moncur, a Scottish piano tuner who goes to work for a pianist known as “the Irish Liszt” and promptly falls in love with his employer’s Russian mistress. As their doomed passion unfolds between Paris and St. Petersburg, threats abound, including from Brodie’s clergyman father.
RED, WHITE, BLUE
By Lea Carpenter. (Vintage Contemporaries, $16.95.) In this literary espionage novel, the daughter of a CIA operative meets a stranger who gradually shares with her disturbing information about her late father’s work. Her new knowledge causes her to reconsider the nature of her own and her parents’ marriage. Times reviewer Mick Herron said Carpenter “weaves a spell.”
