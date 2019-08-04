By Matt Haig. (Penguin, $16.) When readers meet Tom Hazard, the protagonist of this novel, he’s headed for his 440th birthday, and because of a medical condition can expect to live well into his 900s. He wonders about his daughter, who has the same condition, but he has lost track of her and hopes a secret society can help find her.
FLASH: The Making of Weegee the Famous
By Christopher Bonanos. (Holt, $20.) Bonanos, the city editor of New York magazine, offers a compelling portrait of 20th-century photographer Arthur Fellig, whose tabloid images riveted viewers. His life in the city began when he was a poor immigrant child living on the Lower East Side, and culminated in his becoming a photojournalist with practically a supernatural instinct for how to create a dramatic picture.
NUMBER ONE CHINESE RESTAURANT
By Lillian Li. (Picador, $17.) This debut novel focuses on Beijing Duck House, a family-owned establishment in Rockville, Maryland, and the dreams of its owners and workers. For some in the family, particularly those born in China, the restaurant became “the heart-center of the universe.” The family’s generational divides and interpersonal allegiances are pushed to the test after a crisis strikes the restaurant.
REPORTER: A Memoir
By Seymour M. Hersh. (Vintage, $17.95.) A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist known for his reporting on the My Lai Massacre and the conditions of the Abu Ghraib prison reflects on his decades in the field. He details how journalism has changed since his early days (“when reporters for daily newspapers did not have to compete with the 24-hour cable news cycle”) and explores his complicated relationships with his editors. Times reviewer Alan Rusbridger called it “a master class in the craft of reporting.”
MY SISTER, THE SERIAL KILLER
By Oyinkan Braithwaite. (Anchor, $14.95.) This novel follows the fates of two women in Lagos, a city that strives to repress women. One sister is a nurse; the other is a murderer who has killed her boyfriends. But together, they are allies in a deeply anti-feminist culture. Times reviewer Fiammetta Rocco wrote that it is “a bombshell of a book — sharp, explosive, hilarious.”
PANIC AND JOY: My Solo Path to Motherhood
By Emma Brockes. (Penguin, $17.) Brockes details her decision to become pregnant while in a relationship with a woman who has a child. She’s incisive about the cultural expectations surrounding parenthood and single women, and shares the frustrations and elation of becoming a mother of twins. (The book was previously published as “An Excellent Choice.”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.