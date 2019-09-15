By Carol Anderson. (Bloomsbury, $18.) Offering a history of disenfranchisement of African Americans and an analysis of how laws passed by Republican governors and legislators blocked minority voters in the 2016 election, Anderson argues that democracy is at stake. The Times’ Jennifer Szalai called the book “trenchant.”
WHERE THE DEAD SIT TALKING
By Brandon Hobson. (Soho, $16.) This National Book Award finalist for fiction tells the story of Sequoyah, a 15-year-old Cherokee boy placed in foster care when his alcoholic mother goes to jail, and his deepening friendship with a 17-year-old artist named Rosemary. Set in rural Oklahoma in the 1980s, Hobson’s tale reverberates with the hope of connection as it explores Native displacement and loss.
NO TURNING BACK: Life, Loss, and Hope in Wartime Syria
By Rania Abouzeid. (Norton, $17.95.) Often under fire as she interviewed rebel soldiers, civilian activists, jihadis, students and others caught in the Syrian war, Abouzeid shows how they survive political surveillance, wholesale slaughter and constant fear of bombardment. “Unforgettable,” Times reviewer Christopher Dickey called it.
THE PERSONALITY BROKERS: The Strange History of Myers-Briggs and the Birth of Personality Testing
By Merve Emre. (Anchor, $17.) Emre tells the fascinating story of the mother and daughter, neither a trained psychologist, who designed an influential “instrument” (its purveyors frown on the word “test”) that divides people into 16 types. The Times’ Jennifer Szalai called the book “inventive and beguiling.”
EVERY OTHER WEEKEND
By Zulema Renee Summerfield. (Back Bay, $15.99.) This debut novel set in the 1980s chronicles the aftermath of a messy divorce through the eyes of an observant 8-year-old, Nenny, who has to split her time between two dueling parents and desperately wants some predictability, not forced optimism. Times reviewer Dean Bakopoulos said the book “manages to be both funny and fierce.”
THE THIRD HOTEL
By Laura van den Berg. (Picador, $17.) Clare, van den Berg’s enigmatic protagonist, is an American attending a film festival in Cuba after the sudden death of her husband in a hit-and-run accident. When she unaccountably spots him on a Havana street, the novel takes a spooky, philosophical turn. Times reviewer J. Robert Lennon praised the book’s “twisting, unsettling currents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.