By David Treuer. (Riverhead, $17.) Treuer, an Ojibwe novelist and nonfiction author, brings a literary sensibility to this sweeping chronicle. It is, he notes, “adamantly, unashamedly, about Indian life rather than Indian death.” Times reviewer Ned Blackhawk called it “an informed, moving and kaleidoscopic portrait.”
IN PIECES: A Memoir
By Sally Field. (Grand Central, $17.99.) The acclaimed actress whose roles have ranged from Gidget to Norma Rae writes movingly of a lonely childhood punctuated by her stepfather’s sexual abuse, followed by a career in which harassment and humiliation were the norm. “This somber, intimate and at times wrenching self-portrait feels like an act of personal investigation,” Sean Smith wrote in The Times.
THE FALCONER
By Dana Czapnik. (Washington Square, $16.) Lucy Adler, the fiercely honest 17-year-old girl at the center of this novel, navigates her senior year in 1993 New York City, playing pickup basketball, getting high, managing her desire for an impossible guy and figuring out what she wants and how to get it. Times reviewer Chloe Malle praised Czapnik’s “electric debut.”
KAFKA’S LAST TRIAL: The Case of a Literary Legacy
By Benjamin Balint. (Norton, $16.95.) This investigation into the fight over control of Franz Kafka’s manuscripts, and his reputation, also explores the writer’s complex friendship with another Jewish author, Max Brod, who escaped from the Nazis to Palestine while carrying Kafka’s writings. Times reviewer Lev Mendes called Balint “a gifted cultural historian with a scholarly sensibility.”
THE WEIGHT OF A PIANO
By Chris Cander. (Vintage, $16.) In this puzzle of a novel about memory, identity and the joys and burdens of music and ownership, an upright piano, beloved by Katya, a musical girl in the Soviet Union, ends up with Clara, an auto mechanic in Bakersfield, California, who does not know how to play it. Times reviewer James Barron called it “immense, intense and imaginative.”
THE STORIES OF ALICE ADAMS. (Vintage, $18.)
This collection gathers 53 short stories by Adams, who died in 1999 at her home in San Francisco. Adams, who also published 10 novels, wrote with a rare frankness about mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and paramours, working, loving and losing. Her fluid, deceptively casual voice shines in these selections with a foreword by her longtime editor, Victoria Wilson.
