OGDENSBURG — A collaboration between an Ogdensburg author and artist has led to the recent publication of a Christmas-themed book.
Printed in September by Wheatmark Publishing, “Velvet Snowflakes” was written by Barbara Briggs Ward of Ogdensburg. The book cover was painted by Ogdensburg artist John Morrow.
“Velvet Snowflakes” is the story of Ivy Nolan, who returns to her hometown to thank three individuals who had influence in her life as Christmas nears.
The back cover reads “Stopping in front of a house that was once her family’s home, Ivy Nolan recalls a particular Christmas Eve, sitting in the dark on the edge of her bed, looking out her window at the neighbor’s place where tree lights were glowing and family gathering. There was no celebrating at Ivy’s. Her parents had divorced. It was their last Christmas in their house on the lane.”
Recently awarded the coveted title, “Wedding Gown Designer of the Year,” Ivy sees reindeer in a fenced-in area alongside the barn at her neighbor’s home.
“She is not surprised. She always considered that neighbor to be Santa Claus. Will she find her old friend still at work in his barn? She never thought otherwise. So many memories. So many loose ends that need tending. Some lead Ivy to unexpected places — and people. Christmas is near,” the back cover concludes.
Ms. Ward said the book started as a short story she submitted to a magazine.
“Although it was rejected, the editor told me it was a good start. He told me I should expand the story into a book, explaining the story had a lot more to give,” she said.
Inspiration for the book came during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being house-bound got me to thinking a little deeper into the meaning of home, that feeling of being home and from that I thought about the very first place I ever called home and from that came a story line,” said Ms. Ward.
Her collaboration with Mr. Morrow began after a trip to his studio last Christmas to purchase some of his prints for presents.
The rest, they say, is history.
“Long story short, one day I had nerve enough to ask if he’d ever consider illustrating the cover of a book I was working on,” she said, “When he said he’d like to read the story first and then we’d go from there, I felt like a little kid on Christmas morning. I am honored to have ‘Cover Designer, John Morrow,’ printed on the cover of ‘Velvet Snowflakes.’ I still can’t believe it.”
Mr. Morrow, surrounded by his paintings at his studio — some still in progress — said the idea of the cover came to him after talking with Ward about the book.
“I think the idea was subliminally planted in my head when we talked,” said Mr. Morrow, “It stuck with me.”
After a number of sketches and layouts over the span of several months, he completed the cover. His wife, Brenda, was the model for the girl on the cover.
“I like the idea of the light coming through the window and highlighting the girl,” he said.
Morrow, a retired art teacher at Ogdensburg Free Academy, said he had done book illustrations a few times during his art career but “not in a long, long time.”
“It was fun, the whole experience,” Mr. Morrow said.
Having Mr. Morrow provide the front cover put the finishing touches to the book and made it even more special, according to Ms. Ward.
“It brought the story to life. That was such a pivotal moment in the book,” said Ms. Ward.
Ms. Ward and Mr. Morrow will hold their first book signing on Thursday at the Frederic Remington Art Museum, 330 Washington St., Ogdensburg, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Another will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Ogdensburg Public Library in recognition of National Library Week.
Signed copies are available at Pickens General Store in Heuvelton and North Country Showcase, Harte Haven Plaza, Massena. More locations will be posted on Ms. Ward’s Facebook page as they become available.
The book is available online at Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Nook, Google Play and Kobo eReader.
“Velvet Snowflakes” is one of a number of books Ward has written over the years. Ward wrote and illustrated “The Really, Really Hairy Flight of Snarly Sally,” “Snarly Sally’s Garden of ABCs,” “The Reindeer Keeper” which was chosen by Yahoo’s Christmas Book Club as their book selection for December of 2012, “The Snowman Maker,” “The Candle Giver,” “A Robin’s Snow,” “The Tin Cookie Cutter,” and “The High School Dance.” Ward also has had three stories published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books and a story on The Saturday Evening Post website.
In 2021, her short story, “The Kitchens” earned third place in The Saturday Evening Post’s annual Great American Fiction Contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.