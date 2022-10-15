OGDENSBURG — Did you know in 1920, during the first year of Prohibition, an Ogdensburg mayoral candidate defended the city’s leading speakeasy owner?
Or that a Watertown police officer leapt from a moving taxi onto a fleeing car to arrest Massena bootleggers?
Or that federal agents raided Ogdensburg by land and boat to crack down on illegal rum-running in the Maple City?
Those are stories told in James E. Reagen’s latest book, “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers (North Country Tales Grandpa Never Told You).” This is the fourth book penned by Mr. Reagen, former long-time editor of The Journal and Advance News. For more than a decade, Mr. Reagen has worked in the press office for Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie and is currently serving on the St. Lawrence County Legislature representing Ogdensburg.
An Ogdensburg native, Mr. Reagen grew up hearing that many families in the Maple City had relatives who were involved in smuggling and bootlegging during Prohibition, but very few people could ever provide any detailed stories about real people and their actual experiences.
“As a long-time newspaper man, I decided to look through local newspapers to see what happened in 1920, the first year of Prohibition. I wanted to find out about who some of the smugglers were, where some of the speakeasies were located, and how north country communities actually coped with this ‘Great Social Experiment’ to ban the use, possession, transportation and manufacture of beer and liquor,” Mr. Reagen said.
Mr. Reagen said that he found that a lot of families that he knew and grew up with had ancestors involved in the smuggling of alcohol or the operation of speakeasies.
“I also found it interesting to see what role the north country’s newspapers, local politicians and law enforcement played in the changing landscape as the communities came to grips with these new laws that radically changed daily life in our area,” he said.
He found it interesting that places he knew growing up, like Chapple’s Hotel among others, known then as the Oswegatchie House, was a speakeasy.
He was surprised to find out that the Lassail family operated a speakeasy just a few hundred feet from the Ogdensburg Police Department, which was located in the old opera house where city hall is today.
“I found it kind of funny that bootleggers robbed the Rouses Point Customs House right before Christmas while the federal agents were away conducting a stakeout, or that Fred Scozzafava crashed into the New York Central train in DeKalb Junction while hauling a load of booze to Gouverneur,” Mr. Reagen said. “The notion that there were high-speed chases through the streets of Ogdensburg, Massena and Watertown with police firing their weapons as they chased the smugglers really kind of drives home the point that history isn’t something that happened somewhere else, it happened right here in our own backyard.”
Those kind of stories are featured in the book that is dedicated to the year 1920, the first year of Prohibition. Mr. Reagen intends to write more volumes detailing what occurred from 1921 to 1936.
“Booze, Badboys and Bootleggers” is available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, Sparks Ingram and will soon be available at area bookstores. The soft cover is $20 and the hard cover is $28.
Mr. Reagen has also written “Warriors of La Presentation,” a history of the French and Indian War; “Fort Oswegatchie,” a history of the Revolutionary War in Northern New York; and “The League of the Crimson Crescent,” a sword and sorcery novel.
