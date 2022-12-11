OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg native Valerie Patterson, with help from the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library, will be holding an event to launch her latest book that depicts 40 of her compelling watercolors that provoke conversation and change.
Patterson, a 1981 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, will be holding a launch event for her new book, “Art to Start The Conversation” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Ogdensburg Public Library. At the event, Ms. Patterson will display a variety of her paintings, meet members of the community and sign copies. The book launch offers an opportunity to purchase the book at a discount, ahead of its official release date of Jan. 16. Light refreshments will be served.
According to Ms. Patterson, “Art to Start The Conversation” binds together 40 of her most compelling images along with her commentary, offering unique glimpses into her “empathy and compassion as well as illuminating many details” of her creative process.
“Powerful images can transcend the merely decorative; illustrating thoughts and ideas, urging us to think and feel, provoking conversation across differences, and drawing us toward the possibility of change,” she said, adding that combining intense emotion with an attention to detail can take readers “outside of our comfort zones and ask us to examine life’s most vital questions and concerns.”
Ms. Patterson said that the creation of the book is a result of many inquiries over a period of several decades.
“I have often been asked where the ideas for my paintings come from; how and why I have painted certain subjects and themes; how my painting process works, how I attained and manage the patience to produce such intricate detail; what events from my life contributed to my images,” said Patterson, “I have always preferred to say little about my work, allowing each viewer the opportunity to experience their own unique, unaffected, thoughts and reactions.”
However, in the winter of 2021, another artist nudged her publicly on social media to create a book, saying that if she did, she would buy it. A friend and publisher, Ann Carlson, offered to work with her on it.
“The more I considered it, the more it felt like the right time to speak about some of my work and share some stories and experiences,” said Ms. Patterson.
This is not her first foray in the publishing world. She illustrated the children’s book “Sam The Adirondack Railroad Cat” by Nancy A. Douglas, published by North Country Books, Utica, in 1994.
After graduating from OFA, Ms. Patterson attended SUNY Potsdam, graduating in 1985 with degrees in art and education, to led to a 34-year career teaching art beginning in the Brushton-Moira Central School District, followed by 23 years at the Saranac Lake Central School District.
In November of 2022, she was fortunate to have the opportunity to purchase the home that she grew up in and moved back to Ogdensburg.
