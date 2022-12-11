OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg native Valerie Patterson, with help from the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library, will be holding an event to launch her latest book that depicts 40 of her compelling watercolors that provoke conversation and change.

Patterson, a 1981 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, will be holding a launch event for her new book, “Art to Start The Conversation” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Ogdensburg Public Library. At the event, Ms. Patterson will display a variety of her paintings, meet members of the community and sign copies. The book launch offers an opportunity to purchase the book at a discount, ahead of its official release date of Jan. 16. Light refreshments will be served.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.