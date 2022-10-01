Oswego native returning to hometown to launch new novel

OSWEGO — Award-winning, New York Times bestselling author and Oswego native Patricia Crisafulli will return to her hometown to launch her new novel, “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor.”
The launch will be at River’s End Bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., with a program and book signing at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7. All are welcome.
“The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor,” published by Woodhall Press, launches the Ohnita Harbor Mystery series, with two more books in production and additional titles planned. A work of fiction, the mystery is set in the fictional town of Ohnita Harbor, which the author says is based loosely on Oswego.
“As I wrote ‘The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor,’ a mystery with an old library as its primary setting, I was inspired by the memories of the beautiful Oswego Public Library — the beloved ‘castle,’” Ms. Crisafulli said in a news release. “But I changed the setting considerably, added quirky characters that reside only in my imagination, and spun a murder mystery that revolves around a medieval relic that ends up in the donations for a rummage sale fundraiser to help save the old library.”
The publisher’s description: “Amid a mountain of rain-soaked donations to the Ohnita Harbor Public Library rummage sale, Gabriela Domenici finds a small box that contains an odd-looking cross. When the carved center turns out to be ivory and a clue links the cross to Catherine of Siena, a medieval saint, Gabriela turns to her expertise as an authenticator of historic documents to lead the quest to discover the truth about this mysterious object. But the cross isn’t the only secret in town: first, a beloved Ohnita Harbor resident is found floating in the harbor and then someone else is murdered on the library lawn. As Gabriela races to solve the mystery of the cross, she discerns between infatuation and what could be the start of true love. All the while, she must stay one step ahead of the danger that slowly encircles her.”
Ms. Crisafulli says she has been writing since she was old enough to hold a pencil, and today is the author of several nonfiction books, including a New York Times Bestseller, “The House of Dimon: How JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon Rose to the Top of the Financial World.” She has a master of fine arts degree from Northwestern University, Efvanston, Ill., where she received the Distinguished Thesis Award for her manuscript that became “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor.”
A former business journalist, Ms. Crisafulli is a communications consultant, working with large companies across the U.S. She and her husband, Joe Tulacz, reside in Eugene, Ore., but she returns frequently to Oswego to visit family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.