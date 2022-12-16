OSWEGO – To see the world through the eyes of a child, to feel what a child feels, and especially when those feelings are of sadness, loneliness, and confusion, it is the great teacher that puts all that into words a child can understand, into feelings a child can relate to, and into a book that will bring that child comfort, answers, and joy. Oswego’s Kathy Schrecengost is that teacher.

In a book so simple yet so profound, Schrecengost has gotten right to the heart of the matter faced by so many children isolated by the COVID pandemic. In a simple vocabulary, beautifully illustrated by Kristen Skinner in a simple, almost child-like style, Schrecengost perfectly conveys what many children felt at home for almost two years, away from their friends and the teachers they loved, through the clever literary foil of a fluffy, furry animal friend, Kevin the sloth, quarantined by the pandemic.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.