OSWEGO – To see the world through the eyes of a child, to feel what a child feels, and especially when those feelings are of sadness, loneliness, and confusion, it is the great teacher that puts all that into words a child can understand, into feelings a child can relate to, and into a book that will bring that child comfort, answers, and joy. Oswego’s Kathy Schrecengost is that teacher.
In a book so simple yet so profound, Schrecengost has gotten right to the heart of the matter faced by so many children isolated by the COVID pandemic. In a simple vocabulary, beautifully illustrated by Kristen Skinner in a simple, almost child-like style, Schrecengost perfectly conveys what many children felt at home for almost two years, away from their friends and the teachers they loved, through the clever literary foil of a fluffy, furry animal friend, Kevin the sloth, quarantined by the pandemic.
Kevin is the symbolic child, going through what they’re going through, giving voice to their feelings, and being the friend that they’re all missing.
Schrecengost brings that friend with her as she travels to numerous schools, giving numerous readings to groups of pre-K to third-grade students who open up to her with that innocence that seems somehow to disappear earlier and earlier in their lives these days.
“These guys are still enchanted,” she said. And it becomes quickly obvious they all love Kevin. He’s quite the presence, big, about four feet tall with very floppy, long legs, and is very huggable. Kevin is the hero of the self-published book Schrecengost reads to them, his picture throughout it, and his actual fuzzy self right there in the classroom as she reads his story to them.
She asks the children as she reads, “if they remember a few years ago, when everyone had to stay home from school, and when we went out we wore masks? And they all remember that,” Schrecengost said. “And then I say, ‘Guess who else had to stay home, and he wasn’t very happy.’ So, then I tell the story of Kevin, which is basically, Kevin doesn’t understand why he’s home, he doesn’t know what a virus is. All he knows is that he misses his teacher, and he misses his friends. It was such a lonely time.”
As the story progresses, Kevin goes on adventures, all through the computer, which cleverly enables Schrecengost to bring adults into all this, thereby leaving no one without a role to play as parents and grandparents help make the negatives of the pandemic into something more positive for both the children and themselves, reading to their grandchildren every evening over Zoom or leading them onto a new adventure in some new part of the world on the computer.
This is Schrecengost’s first book. She retired two years ago after 14 years as a special education teaching assistant in Fulton. But she missed reading with the children. And now she has that back as she reads “Kevin in Quarantine” to them.
“They have such a different way of looking at things,” she said of the children, “and the questions they ask, and their suggestions for new Kevin books: ‘Kevin should go to the zoo and try to find his cousins.’ They’re just so dear and have great ideas.”
She said she’s had a lot of requests to write another Kevin story: Kevin goes camping.
“So, that’s what I’m thinking about,” Schrecengost said. “We camp all the time, and it would be kind of neat to have a Kevin adventure. And he’s so appealing. He has such a sweet dear face. And he’s very huggable. He’s like a therapy animal. He’s just super-huggable.”
Schrecengost worked with illustrator Kristen Skinner for over a year, page by page, getting it right.
“I had my vision,” Schrecengost said. “I knew I wanted it to be very sweet. Even the font. I knew it had to be kid-friendly.”
The book began as many do.
“I just started writing,” Schrecengost said. “As I say to the little kids, ‘I just got a sharp pencil and a pad of empty paper, and I just started writing and writing as if the pencil knew exactly what I wanted to say.’
“I always ask the kids, ‘How long do you think it took me to write this story?’ and they’re like, ‘Thirty years. Twenty seconds.’ They’re all over the place. And I’ll say, ‘Those are great guesses. This is how long it took.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh!’ Their perception of time is adorable.
“I tried to think of the way a kid would look at it,” Schrecengost continued, “because kids have a way of looking at things.” And she certainly nailed that one.
Now she hopes to find someone who can make little, stuffed Kevins to go along with the book and to create a website kids can click on and the story of Kevin will be read to them.
“It’s just about the kids,” she said. “It’s not about making a lot of money. It’s just the kids, seeing Kevin and hearing a story that they can relate to. To me that’s the biggest thing.”
“Kevin in Quarantine” is available at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego, The Village Shops in Fulton, and on Amazon. There is no digital version. “I decided not to because I really like the idea of books, a solid book,” Schrecengost said. “It’s nice that digital’s out there, but for this, I feel like kids need to touch it and see it and everything.”
For any questions or invitations to read, Kathy Schrecengost can be reached at kschrec1@gmail.com.
