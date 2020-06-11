TextbookRush, an online campus bookstore, has compiled data that shows New York state residents are spending the most time reading during quarantine downtime associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t a deep, scientific study, but it at least should bring a pat on the back to New York State residents who are making the most of their free time in the accompaniment of a good book.
“If it were up to us, everyone would spend a little more time reading,” Alison Blakenship of TextbookRush said in a news release. “It’s a great way to learn something new and provides a healthy form of mental escape at a time when we all could use one.”
In the study’s top 10, New York was followed by Washington, D.C., Oregon, Wyoming, Vermont, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Alaska, Rhode Island and South Dakota.
“Figuring out which states have been reading the most during quarantine was pretty simple,” Ms. Blakenship said. “As many of us look for things to do with our free time, we’ve turned to Google for inspiration.”
TextbookRush used Google search queries to come up with its list.
“We narrowed our focus on terms that would suggest an increased level of book purchases and reading,” Ms. Blakenship said. “Leveraging data from Google Trends, we identified four of these terms that have all spiked in popularity since mid-March when states began implementing stay-at-home policies.”
Those terms: free books, ebooks, books to read and best books.
Libraries have been closed due to the pandemic, which has limited the selections and options for readers used to checking out books. But for people with internet connections, extra cash and a Kindle, a new read by be a few clicks away. But what if you don’t have an internet connection, or for whatever reason, ebooks aren’t you cup of tea? People stuck at home may be heading to their book shelves for old favorites worth re-reading.
The Times asked some local librarians, authors and historians what they have been reading these days during this pandemic pause, and what is on their bookshelves that they would recommend to always have in hand in case of emergency. Their written responses follow.
n Kate Hamlin Wehrle, director, Depauville Free Library:
“Clan of the Cave Bear” series by Jean Auel.
“Fascinating series that takes you back in time to the Ice Age and follows the life of a young woman trials and tribulations too survive and flourish in a harsh world. It is a four-book series that takes you to another place in time, a great way to escape!”
n Constance Barone, site manager at Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
“The book I chose to read at the onset of the pandemic ‘pause’ was ‘Lest We Forget: The Great War: World War I Prints from the Pritzker Military Museum & Library.’ Introduction by Sir Hew Strachan, history by Michael W. Robbins, published in 2018 for the World War I Centennial observance.
A close friend and I exchange books about World War I, as we both have an interest in the subject. We send each other acclaimed novels, first-hand accounts, biographies, and coffee-table books such as this one, rich with illustrations.
Although I received the book in April 2019 and browsed it then, it wasn’t until this April that I truly read it cover-to-cover. Central to the book’s theme are American and Canadian World War I propaganda posters from Chicago’s Pritzker Military Museum & Library.
Generally, I prefer first-hand accounts of the war experience, but this powerful visual collection of graphics and photographs complements the narrative for a compelling ‘book-in-hand’ experience.
As World War I indelibly marked a major world event 100 ago, our current life-changing pandemic is creating an historic event of major proportions. It seemed fitting to spend time reflecting on World War I as I began experiencing the pandemic’s impact on our lives right now.”
n Ellen Marie Wiseman, Three Mile Bay, author of five historical fiction novels that have been re-printed in 19 languages. Her latest book, “The Orphan Collector,” will be published this summer.
“Since becoming a published author, my pleasure reading has been more limited because the majority of my reading consists of research for my next novel or manuscripts from publishing houses asking for endorsements. So choosing a book from my shelf is something I savor. Right now I’d love to read either “The Other Mrs.” by Mary Kubica or “The Promise Between Us” by Barbara Claypole White.
n Thomas F. LaClair, Clayton town and village historian
“As a town and village historian, but more a genealogist hobbyist, I have pulled several cemetery inscription booklets (Bartlett Cemetery Inscriptions) off the shelf and have been validating my genealogy database. I have ancestors in Oakwood Cemetery in Theresa, Orleans Cemetery in Orleans Four Corners and Brookside Cemetery in Plessis. In addition, I have been going to the cemeteries and taking photos of ancestors’ headstones.
I have read through several past Jefferson County New York Genealogical Society newsletters to refresh my mind on previously shared articles. That has been my kind of reading.”
n Cheri Farnsworth, Massena, author of several books on regional history focusing on crime, disaster and hauntings. Her latest book is, “Historic North Country Disasters.”
“I have 45 hard cover books on my shelf right now. Some are old, some are newer, and they are all waiting to be read. There’s no better time than now to allow myself that simple pleasure. These books were written by four different authors: Robin Cook (medical/political/biotech thrillers), Stephen King (psychological thrillers), Michael Crichton (scientific and gene manipulation-type thrillers), and Michael Palmer (medical thrillers). Basically, I’m in the mood for thrillers, be they techno, bio, medical, scientific or apocolyptic!
The first five books I will read are ‘Insomnia’ by Stephen King, because who can sleep well these days? Not I! This story has the usual psycho thrill added, about a man who steadily loses more and more hours and minutes of sleep each night, and I can sort of relate!
From my Michael Crichton collection, I’ll read ‘Next’ first, which is a scientific thriller about the dangers of gene manipulation. From Robin Cook, I’ll read ‘Contagion,’ a timely medical thriller about a rare deadly virus associated with managed healthcare; and ‘Seizure,’ because I have generalized seizure disorder (epilepsy), and this is a biotech/political thriller gone wild! Finally, from Michael Palmer, I’ll read ‘Fatal,’ another medical thriller.
There is so much madness around the globe today, and there are things happening that we never could have imagined, so I thought it might do me good to read fictitious books for a while to escape a bit from this strange, new reality.”
