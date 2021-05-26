Potsdam Library resumes inter-library loans June 1
POTSDAM — After more than a year-long closure and completion of initial phases of a major renovation, the Potsdam Public Library is nearing a full reopening.
Starting June 1, the library will resume curbside pickup services for inter-library loans. Holds can be placed through the North Country Library System website, ncls.org. Potsdam pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the garden entrance on the building’s west side. During poor weather events, pickup will be just inside the building near the Friends of the Library bookstore.
Those wanting a library card should email a request to info@potsdamlibrary.org. To return books and other hardy materials from this year, you can use the Park Street book drop or any of the North Country Library System’s 65 branches. For DVDs and audiobooks, Potsdam staff ask returns be made at another branch or in Potsdam when the library fully reopens.
Questions should be directed to 315-265-7230. Reopening updates are posted to potsdamlibrary.org.
