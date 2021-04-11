An old Superman comic book sold for a super-duper price tag.
A copy of the 1938 “Action Comics 1” brought in $3.25 million in a private sale, according to a Tuesday announcement from online auction and consignment company ComicConnect.com.
The record-setting price, narrowly bested the previous record for the comic, sold in the auction of another copy in 2014 for slightly over $3.2 million, The Associated Press reported.
New York City-based company’s chief operating officer Vincent Zurzolo said the comic book that introduced Superman to the world is considered “is the beginning of the superhero genre.”
There were hundreds of thousands of copies of Action Comics 1 initially published, which told readers about the origins of Superman, how he came to Earth from another planet and went by the name Clark Kent.
Zurzolo said it’s estimated that only about 100 copies are in existence in varying conditions. He said the copy he brokered, which was purchased in 2017 for $2 million by the seller, is among the best preserved.
“There’s no comic book that you could value higher in terms of a comic book than Action Comics 1,” he told the outlet.
