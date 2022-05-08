SACKETS HARBOR — Richard E. Probert’s new novel, much like his 2016 novel, “That Good Night,” features a character going off on a journey of discovery. But while “That Good Night” involved sailing — something Mr. Probert is very familiar with — “Whereabouts Unknown” features characters who broke new horizons for the author.
For example, one of the characters in “Whereabouts Unknown” is a stone carver.
“I was always interested in that,” Mr. Probert said. “But I’m not sure how that character came about.”
But it helps when the characters he envisions begin “talking” to him. Some of those characters are easy to relate to, while others are hard for Mr. Probert to get through to.
“It takes time for the characters to emerge,” he said. “Beth was very hard to deal with. She didn’t want to talk to me. I had to give a lot of thought until she finally opened up.”
Beth Adamski is the 18-year-old protagonist in “Whereabouts Unknown,” set in the 1990s. After her parents die in a car crash, Beth discovers that she has what she believes is a sister. She then sets out on a road trip from her Indiana home which becomes a journey of discovery.
The novel, one of 10 longlisted in the 2021 Shelf Unbound Best Indie Book Competition, switches to the 1950s and 1970s, where Vietnam veteran and Milwaukee-born Jim Robinson, seeking direction, discovers a mentor in Sal Conti, an elderly Italian stone carver. The lives of Jim and Beth eventually intersect.
The wisdom of the older generation was also a theme in Mr. Probert’s “That Good Night.”
“I’ve always had in my life, a need to have older people around me,” Mr. Probert, 80, said. “And now that I’m getting older, there’s less older people to be around me.”
Mr. Probert is the founder and retired director of the Sackets Harbor Vocal Arts Ensemble. He began the choir shortly after moving to Sackets Harbor from Albany with his wife, Dr. Carmelita V. Britton. He has more than 50 years of conducting experience, ranging from children’s choruses to professional performing organizations. About six years ago, he retired as an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship and emerging enterprises at Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.
Mr. Probert’s two novels have a theme of loss and love. He is also the author of “Archie’s Way: A Memoir of Friendship and Craftmanship.” In 1999, it won the outstanding achievement by an author award given by the Wisconsin Library Association. He lived in the state at the time.
The idea for “Whereabouts Unknown,” published by Beaufort Books, came to him while he was vacationing in Venezuela about 15 years ago.
“I ran out of English-speaking books, so I decided to write a book that I would like to read,” he said. “It morphed in many different ways. Finally, about a year-and-a-half ago, I pulled my manuscript out, looked at it and rewrote it.”
Writing has helped fill a creative void.
“I’ve always liked to write,” Mr. Probert said. “But a lot of my energy went to music. My making music was paramount in being able to express who I am on sort of an abstract level. But when I had to stop conducting, my mind turned toward the writing. The writing has filled that void.”
Mr. Probert said there’s another novel brewing in his mind.
“But it’s not ready for me to put anything on paper yet,” he said.
He offers encouragement and advice for would-be novel writers.
“The advice I have for anyone who wants to write a book, young or old, is to write,” Mr. Probert said. “When I start writing a book, I will work at it. I’ll get up and go to work and spend, sometimes, six-to-eight hours writing. And I do it every day, no matter what. I might get one sentence, or I might get nothing.”
But he added, “it’s discipline you need to have. It’s a job — to go to work and set up a place.”
The details
n WHAT: The novel, “Whereabouts Unknown,” by Sackets Harbor resident Richard E. Probert.
n PUBLISHED BY: Beaufort Books, New York City, 275 pages.
n COST: $24.95 hardcover, $14.95 e-book.
n AVAILABLE: At The Little Book Store locations in Clayton and Watertown and also online.
