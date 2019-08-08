Ten BookTube channels worth checking out

If you’re new to YouTube’s BookTube, a community of readers who make videos about books, get started with these 10 channels.
HARPERCOLLINS’ BOOK STUDIO 16
The publishing house shares short interviews with authors, as well as cover reveals and book trailers.
C.S. LEWIS DOODLE
These creative, compelling animated illustrations are designed to promote better understanding of Lewis’ works, such as “The Abolition of Man.”
BROWN GIRL READING
Thoughtful discussions with Diana Evans, mostly on books by diverse authors, such as Judith Guest’s “Ordinary People.”
POLANDBANANASBOOKS
BookTube hall-of-famer Christine Riccio, who has more than 400,000 subscribers, posts a couple of chatty, amusing videos each week — from reviews to book-tailored yoga poses and a newbie’s guide to fantasy and sci-fi.
WISECRACK’S THUG NOTES
Six seasons of hilarious summaries of the classics in gangster-speak, paired with thoughtful analysis.
PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE READ IT FORWARD
Popular authors — Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Amber Tamblyn — share what they’re reading; plus six monthly recommendations around a theme, like foodie books, and 20-minute “book club discussion” chats.
SAVIDGEREADS
Charming U.K. reader Simon Savidge delves into literary fiction; look for cameos by authors, other BookTubers and his endearing “mum.”
CRASH COURSE LITERATURE
Vlogger and author brothers Hank and John Green teach a variety of topics, including a terrific series on literature: fun, classroom-ready lessons on “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Great Gatsby” and dozens of other titles.
SNAZZY READS
Reviews and recommendations from a 10-year-old “dapper dude” — a prolific reader who’s interested in both kid lit and more advanced titles.
HARPERCOLLINS’ EPIC READS
This YA-centric community shares weekly “book nerd problem” videos, plus author interviews, book trailers and suggestions for culturally diverse YA books.
