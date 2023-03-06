Tackling addictions, compulsion

What are you addicted to? Most people would instinctively answer “Nothing!” But if you really think about it, is that the truth? According to psychologist Dr. Carder Stout, we’re all addicts, even if we don’t realize it. Beyond alcohol, drugs and sex — most commonly thought of as addictions in our society — are the things that capture every person: success, exercise, fame, food, love, looking younger and even our phones.

If addiction is such a common problem, what can we do about it? In Stout’s new book, “We Are All Addicts: The Soul’s Guide to Kicking Your Compulsions” (Viva Editions), he offers a guide to understanding addiction, reframing it and overcoming it.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.