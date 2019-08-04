Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. One Good Deed. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
3. The Nickel Boys. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
4. The New Girl. Daniel Silva. Harper
5. Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason. Timothy Zahn. Del Rey
6. Under Currents. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
7. Summer of ‘69. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
8. Window on the Bay. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
9. City of Girls. Elizabeth Gilbert. Riverhead
10. Backlash. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Comfort Food Shortcuts. David Venable. Ballantine
2. Unfreedom of the Press. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
3. The Pioneers. David McCullough. Simon & Schuster
4. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing. Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership
6. Three Women. Lisa Taddeo. Avid Reader
7. Dare to Lead. Brene Brown. Random House
8. The Life of a Wannabe Mogul. Bella Thorne. Rare Bird
9. American Carnage. Tim Alberta. Harper
10. Justice on Trial. Hemingway/Severino. Regnery
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Dell
2. Cottage by the Sea. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. Turning Point. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Past Tense. Lee Child. Dell
5. Saving Faith. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. The Seekers. Heather Graham. Mira
7. Tailspin. Sandra Brown. Vision
8. Triple Homicide. James Patterson. Vision
9. The Perfect Couple. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
10. In His Father’s Footsteps. Danielle Steel. Dell
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper
3. Ambush. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
4. The Mueller Report. Scribner
5. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin
6. The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! McElroy/Pietsch. First Second
7. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow
8. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Bantam
9. The Flight Girls. Noelle Salazar. Mira
10. Official SAT Study Guide (2020 ed.). College Board
