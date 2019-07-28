Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The New Girl. Daniel Silva. Harper
2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
3. The Nickel Boys. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
4. Under Currents. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
5. Window on the Bay. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
6. Summer of ‘69. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
7. City of Girls. Elizabeth Gilbert. Riverhead
8. Backlash. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
9. Lost and Found. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
10. The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! McElroy/Pietsch. First Second
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Unfreedom of the Press. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. American Carnage. Tim Alberta. Harper
3. The Pioneers. David McCullough. Simon & Schuster
4. Justice on Trial. Hemingway/Severino. Regnery
5. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown
6. Three Women. Lisa Taddeo. Avid Reader
7. Girl, Stop Apologizing. Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership
8. Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass. Geddy Lee. Harper Design
9. Dare to Lead. Brene Brown. Random House
10. America’s Reluctant Prince. Steven M. Gillon. Dutton
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Dell
2. Cottage by the Sea. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. Tailspin. Sandra Brown. Vision
4. Past Tense. Lee Child. Dell
5. Saving Faith. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. In His Father’s Footsteps. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. Triple Homicide. James Patterson. Vision
8. The Perfect Couple. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
9. The Store. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
10. Texas Home. Debbie Macomber. Mira
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! McElroy/Pietsch. First Second
2. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
3. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper
5. Official SAT Study Guide (2020 ed.). College Board
6. Ambush. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
7. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Bantam
8. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow
9. The Flight Girls. Noelle Salazar. Mira
10. The Mueller Report. Scribner
