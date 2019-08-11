Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. One Good Deed. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. The Nickel Boys. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
4. Dark Age. Pierce Brown. Del Rey
5. The New Girl. Daniel Silva. Harper
6. Labyrinth. Catherine Coulter. Gallery
7. Summer of ‘69. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
8. Chances Are... Richard Russo. Knopf
9. Under Currents. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
10. Window on the Bay. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Unfreedom of the Press. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown
3. Three Women. Lisa Taddeo. Avid Reader
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing. Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership
5. The Pioneers. David McCullough. Simon & Schuster
6. Dare to Lead. Brene Brown. Random House
7. A Dream About Lightning Bugs. Ben Folds. Ballantine
8. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way. Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson
9. Eat to Beat Disease. William W. Li. Grand Central
10. Justice on Trial. Hemingway/Severino. Regnery
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Dell
2. Turning Point. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Connections in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. Willing to Die. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. Frontier America. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Cottage by the Sea. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. Crucible. James Rollins. Morrow
8. Laughter in the Rain. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
9. Past Tense. Lee Child. Dell
10. The Seekers. Heather Graham. Mira
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
2. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper
4. The Art of Racing in the Rain (movie tie-in). Garth Stein. Harper
5. Ambush. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
6. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow
7. The Flight Girls. Noelle Salazar. Mira
8. The Secret Orphan. Glynis Peters. Harper Impulse
9. Born a Crime. Trevor Noah. Random/Spiegel & Grau
10. Official SAT Study Guide (2020 ed.). College Board
