Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Carrie Soto Is Back. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
2. The Ink Black Heart. Robert Galbraith. Mulholland
3. Other Birds. Sarah Addison Allen. St. Martin’s
4. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam
5. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. Overkill. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
8. Girl, Forgotten. Karin Slaughter. Morrow
9. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
10. Babel. R.F. Kuang. Harper Voyager
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
2. The Great Reset. Alex Jones. Skyhorse
3. Breaking History. Jared Kushner. Broadside
4. The Rise of Women and Wealth. Cindy Couyoumjian. Greenleaf
5. The God of the Way. Kathie Lee Gifford. Thomas Nelson
6. Diana, William, and Harry. Patterson/Mooney. Little, Brown
7. Crazy Joy. Mary Katherine Backstrom. Worthy
8. Global Class. McDaniel/Wehage. Benbella/Holt
9. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
10. We Never Die. Matt Fraser. Gallery
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
3. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
4. Sons of Thunder. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea. Dirk Cussler. Putnam
6. Nothing to Lose. J.A. Jance. Morrow
7. Secrets. Fern Michaels. Zebra
8. To the River’s End. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Enemy at the Gates. Vince Flynn. Pocket
10. The Next Accident. Lisa Gardner. Bantam
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
4. Feeding Littles and Beyond. Ali Maffucci. Avery
5. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac. Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
7. The Lost Girls of Willowbrook. Ellen Marie Wiseman. Kensington
8. The Ninth Month. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
9. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
10. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
