Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
2. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner
4. Crossroads. Jonathan Franzen. FSG
5. The Butler. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
6. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt
7. The Jailhouse Lawyer. Patterson/Allen. Little, Brown
8. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
9. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
10. Harlem Shuffle. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Storyteller. Dave Grohl. Dey Street
2. Peril. Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster
3. I’ll Take Your Questions Now. Stephanie Grisham. Harper
4. Taste. Stanley Tucci. Gallery
5. Where Do We Go from Here? David Jeremiah. Thomas Nelson
6. Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business). Tabitha Brown. Morrow
7. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
8. Jesus Listens. Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson
9. Vanderbilt. Cooper/Howe. Harper
10. The Dying Citizen. Victor Davis Hanson. Basic
MASS MARKET
1. When All Hell Broke Loose. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
2. Missing and Endangered. J.A. Jance. Morrow
3. Before She Disappeared. Lisa Gardner. Dutton
4. The Perfect Christmas. Debbie Macomber. Mira
5. The 19th Christmas. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
6. Mile High with a Vampire. Lynsay Sands. Avon
7. Lightning Game. Christine Feehan. Berkley
8. Santa’s Sweetheart. Janet Dailey. Zebra
9. Hush-Hush. Stuart Woods. Putnam
10. Arctic Witness. Heather Woodhaven. Love Inspired Suspense
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
2. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12. Gege Akutami. Viz
3. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
4. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 5. Fujita. Kodansha
5. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
6. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
7. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
8. Spy X Family, Vol. 6. Tatsuya Endo. Viz
9. One-Punch Man, Vol. 23. One/Murata. Viz
10. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.