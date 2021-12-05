Tribune News Service
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper
4. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. The Dark Hours. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
6. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
7. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Delacorte
8. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea. Dirk Cussler. Putnam
9. Game On. Janet Evanovich. Atria
10. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The 1619 Project. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
2. All American Christmas. Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside
3. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow
4. Will. Will Smith. Penguin Press
5. Get Untamed: The Journal. Glennon Doyle. Clarkson Potter
6. Betrayal. Jonathan Karl. Dutton
7. The Storyteller. Dave Grohl. Dey Street
8. The President and the Freedom Fighter. Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel
9. Guinness World Records 2022. Guinness World Records
10. The Lyrics. Paul McCartney. Liveright
MASS MARKET
1. All That Glitters. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Fortune and Glory. Janet Evanovich. Pocket
3. The Perfect Christmas. Debbie Macomber. Mira
4. Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon. Marc Cameron. Berkley
5. The 19th Christmas. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
6. The Law of Innocence. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
7. Jingle All the Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
8. The Silent Wife. Karin Slaughter. Morrow
9. Christmas at Holiday House. Raeanne Thayne. HQN
10. Murder of Innocence. James Patterson. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Operation. Joktan Tsarfati/Yohn. Harvest Prophecy
2. Solo Leveling, Vol. 3. Chugong/Dubu. Yen
3. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
4. The Christmas Bookshop. Jenny Colgan. Morrow
5. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
6. The House of Gucci (movie tie-in). Sara Gay Forden. Custom House
7. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
8. Three Women Disappear. Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central
9. Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 11. Aidairo. Yen
10. The Searcher. Tana French. Penguin
