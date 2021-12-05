This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte
2. The Becoming. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
3. Fear No Evil. James Patterson. Little, Brown
4. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper
7. The Christmas Promise. Richard Paul Evans. Gallery
8. Flying Angels. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Real Anthony Fauci. Robert F. Kennedy. Skyhorse
2. The 1619 Project. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
3. All American Christmas. Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside
4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow
5. Will. Will Smith. Penguin Press
6. Guinness World Records 2022. Guinness World Records
7. The Storyteller. Dave Grohl. Dey Street
8. God Bless This Mess. Hannah Brown. Harper
9. The Lyrics. Paul McCartney. Liveright
10. The President and the Freedom Fighter. Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel
MASS MARKET
1. All That Glitters. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. The Perfect Christmas. Debbie Macomber. Mira
3. The 19th Christmas. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
4. Fortune and Glory. Janet Evanovich. Pocket
5. Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon. Marc Cameron. Berkley
6. Jingle All the Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. The Law of Innocence. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
8. The Silent Wife. Karin Slaughter. Morrow
9. Christmas at Holiday House. Raeanne Thayne. HQN
10. The Brightest Star. Fern Michaels. Zebra
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
3. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. The House of Gucci (movie tie-in). Sara Gay Forden. Custom House
5. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
6. Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Gege Akutami. Viz
7. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
8. Attack on Titan 34. Hajime Isayama. Kodansha
9. Lore Olympus: Vol. One. Rachel Smythe. Del Rey
10. Three Women Disappear. Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central
