Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
2. The Summer Place. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
3. Dream Town. David Baldacci. Grand Central
4. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
5. The Lioness. Chris Bohjalian. Doubleday
6. Book of Night. Holly Black. Tor
7. The Ravaged. Norman Reedus. Blackstone
8. The Homewreckers. Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s
9. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
10. Star Wars: Brotherhood. Mike Chen. Del Rey
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne
3. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
4. A Sacred Oath. Mark T. Esper. Morrow
5. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
6. Just Tyrus. Tyrus. Post Hill
7. Build. Tony Fadell. Harper Business
8. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
9. The Palace Papers. Tina Brown. Crown
10. This Will Not Pass. Martin/Burns. Simon & Schuster
MASS MARKET
1. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
2. Country Born. Linda Lael Miller. HQN
3. Nine Lives. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Immortal Rising. Lynsay Sands. Avon
5. Shadow Fire. Christine Feehan. Berkley
6. The Devil’s Crossing. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Montana. Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. The Shadow. Patterson/Sitts. Grand Central
9. Hideaway. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
10. The Saboteurs. Cussler/Du Brul. Putnam
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
3. Death Note Short Stories. Ohba/Obata. Viz
4. Solo Leveling, Vol. 4. Chugong. Yen
5. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
6. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
7. My Dress-Up Darling. 5 Shinichi Fukuda. Square Enix Manga
8. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
9. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
10. The Dictionary of Lost Words. Pip Williams. Ballantine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.