Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
1. Beautiful World, Where Are You. Sally Rooney. FSG
2. Forgotten in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
4. A Slow Fire Burning. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead
5. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. Gage/Brown. DC
6. Matrix. Lauren Groff. Riverhead
7. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
8. The Noise. Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
9. The Madness of Crowds. Louise Penny. Minotaur
10. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
1. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. The American Experiment. David M. Rubenstein. Simon & Schuster
3. This Bright Future. Bobby Hall. Simon & Schuster
4. Countdown bin Laden. Chris Wallace. Avid Reader
5. The Long Slide. Tucker Carlson. Threshold
6. The Perfect Day to Boss Up. Rick Ross. Hanover Square
7. The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide. Laidlaw/Hall/Revenson Insight
8. Declutter Like a Mother. Allie Casazza. Thomas Nelson
9. Beautiful Country. Qian Julie Wang. Doubleday
10. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
1. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. Hidden. Fern Michaels. Zebra
3. A Country Affair. Debbie Macomber. Mira
4. Texas Outlaw. Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central
5. Maple Leaf Harvest. Catherine Anderson. Berkley
6. Royal. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. Keeping Secrets. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
8. Marauder. Cussler/Morrison. Putnam
9. Faithless in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
10. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Dell
1. My Hero Academia, Vol. 29. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
3. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. The Sisters of Auschwitz. Roxane van Iperen. Harper
6. The Book of Two Ways. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
7. Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 14. Toriyama/Toyotarou. Viz
8. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
9. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
10. Elijah. Priscilla Shirer. Lifeway
