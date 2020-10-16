Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
1. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. Troubles in Paradise. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
3. The Searcher. Tana French. Viking
4. Leave the World Behind. Rumaan Alam. Ecco
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
6. The Evening and the Morning. Ken Follett. Viking
7. The Book of Two Ways. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
8. The Coast-to-Coast Murders. Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
9. Magic Lessons. Alice Hoffman. Simon & Schuster
10. The Harbinger II. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
1. Modern Comfort Food. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
2. Humans. Brandon Stanton. St. Martin’s
3. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
4. Blackout. Candace Owens. Threshold
5. The 99% Invisible City. Mars/Kohlstedt. HMH
6. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld. Simon & Schuster
7. Rage. Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster
8. Didn’t See That Coming. Rachel Hollis. Dey Street
9. Forward. David Jeremiah. W Publishing
10. Killing Crazy Horse. O’Reilly/Dugard. Holt
1. Final Option. Cussler/Morrison. Putnam
2. Christmas Kisses with My Cowboy. Palmer/Adair/Pearce. Zebra
3. Criss Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
4. The Last Widow. Karin Slaughter. Morrow
5. The Gift of Love. Debbie Macomber. Mira
6. A Knife in the Heart. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Immoral Angel. Lynsay Sands. Avon
8. Twisted Twenty-Six. Janet Evanovich. Putnam
9. Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry. Mary Higgins Clark. Pocket
10. Stand Up and Die. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
1. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. My Hero Academic, Vol. 25. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
3. Just Feed Me. Jessie James Decker. Dey Street
4. The Institute. Stephen King. Gallery
5. The Rise of Magicks. Nora Roberts. Griffin
6. The Official Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven Cookbook. Janet A. Zimmerman. Rockridge
7. Large Print Inspirational Word Search, Vol. 1. Thunder Bay
8. Cilka’s Journey. Heather Morris. Griffin
9. Be Antiracist. Ibram X. Kendi. One World
10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 17. Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz
